‘I work at Subway… inedible’: Subway customer warns against footlong cookie after receiving it raw

Yet another Subway customer is accusing the fast-food chain of failing to cook its footlong cookie completely.

In a viral video that has racked up 3.4 million views and over 216,800 likes, TikToker Eden Jones (@edenjones.mp3) unveiled her Subway dessert.

“Here’s your sign if you were thinking about trying the subway footlong cookies!” she wrote in the video’s description.

In the clip, the TikToker dumped the cookie out of its packaging and onto a table while laughing with her friends. It looked undercooked.

Responding to a commenter asking how the cookie tasted, Jones stated it was “a lot more cakey than cookie.”

Last month, another TikToker went viral after alleging they also received an undercooked footlong cookie from the sandwich chain. In that clip, the woman and her roommate recalled the time they received the underdone item but ate it anyway.

A year ago, a Subway worker theorized the company began releasing dessert treats after it was acquired by Roark Capital.

Roark Capital owns a multitude of brands, including Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Arby’s, Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carvel, Dunkin’, Carl’s Jr., Jamba Juice, Jimmy John’s, Sonic, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Moe’s, The Cheesecake Factory, and more.

The worker also theorized the desert offering was the result of cross-chain promotion.

One customer reviewed the dessert offering and called it “a moist, floppy sleeping bag of flour and oil that somehow doesn’t have enough flavor.”

Viewers in Jones’ comments section agreed.

One wrote, “The cookie and churro both SUUUCCKK.” Another, claiming to be a Subway worker, opined, “All 3 of the new footlong food are inedible.”

The company began rolling out the footlong in locations across the United States on National Cookie Day in select restaurants in 2022 and 2023. This year, the five-dollar treat is available nationwide.

The Daily Dot reached out to Eden Jones for comment via TikTok comment and Subway by email for more information.

