‘I learned something pretty crazy about this’: Worker shares real reason Subway released footlong cookie, churro, pretzel

A Subway worker spilled the tea about why the fast food chain released its new foot-long cookie, churro, and pretzel.

Subway employee Milad (@miladmirg) discussed the three new menu items. The pretzel is from Auntie Anne’s and the churro is from Cinnabon. But why the Subway collabs with other fast food chains?

“I learned something pretty crazy about this,” he said. “Subway was acquired for $10 million from a company called Roark Capital.”

As the worker correctly notes, Roark owns a bunch of other brands: Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Arby’s, Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carvel, Dunkin’, Carl’s Jr., Jamba Juice, Jimmy John’s, Sonic, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Moe’s, Cheesecake Factory, and more. When the content creator saw these three new items, he believed it was just the beginning of a new era of cross-chain promotional food gags.

”Now, don’t take my word as gospel. I don’t know what the future holds,” he said. “Maybe one day, we’ll get some Subway Buffalo wings, some Subway coffee.” Then, he concluded the video by asking his viewers which brands they would like Subway to collaborate with.

The Daily Dot reached out to Milad via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Subway via press email. The video racked up over 650,000 views, where viewers shared the partnerships they wanted to see.

“Subway x Baskin Robins would go so hard,” one viewer wrote.

“A collab between Subway and Arby’s would go hard. Imagine a footlong french dip and swiss,” a second shared.

The suggestions didn’t stop there.

“Subway cheesecake I’m just saying a foot of cheesecake would go hard,” one user said.

“The footlong big beef and cheddar would be crazy,” a second commented.

But one viewer jokingly noted, “soon to be monopoly fr lol.”

Subway listed itself for $10 billion. For six months, it struggled to find a buyer. Finally, the company was bought in August for $9.6 billion by Roark Capital. Now, Subway marks the company’s 64th brand added to its portfolio.

“The transaction is a major milestone in Subway’s multi-year transformation journey, combining Subway’s global presence and brand strength with Roark’s deep expertise in restaurant and franchise business models,” the company wrote in a statement per ABC News.