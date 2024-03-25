‘Reminds me of crayola markers’: Sonic worker exposes the eclipse drink ahead of release

Eclipse mania is sweeping the nation. Makes sense, since Americans don’t get to see a total solar eclipse every day. Or year. Or decade.

The celestial event will be visible on April 8, with a narrow stretch of cities from Texas to Maine in the path of totality. Of course, the brands have noticed this momentous occasion. Many companies are offering special eclipse-themed promotions and products. Take fast-food chain Sonic, for example, which on Monday launched its new Blackout Slush Float. It’s available through May 5.

Days before the treat’s debut, a Sonic location in Crown Point, Indiana, gave TikTok viewers a sneak peek of the inky black drink. The video has almost 547,000 views and 23,000 likes.

In the video, a Sonic worker assembles the frozen dessert with a pump of “Blackout” syrup, a layer of slush, a swirl of soft serve, and a topping of space-themed sprinkles in black, blue, and purple.

“Featuring a sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored, all-black slush representing the temporary darkness from the solar eclipse and topped with creamy white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles, the Blackout Slush Float will transport fans straight to outer space,” according to a Sonic news release.

Viewers of the Crown Point location’s video had some things to say in the comments.

“This looks like someone’s fursona and I don’t even know how to explain it,” one viewer commented.

“I work at sonic tried it today the syrup smells like straight up cherry cough syrup but it taste soo goood,” someone else commented.

Another comment read, “sonic products going crazy.”

A Sonic worker wrote, “man my hands are gonna be stained.”

“The green undertones remind me of crayola markers,” a viewer chimed in .

Another person commented, “i remember getting something similar like this at DQ and it stained my teeth for DAYS.”

Sonic has sweetened its deal. Customers will get a free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses with every purchase of the Blackout Slush Float while supplies last, according to the news release.

“There are over 400 SONIC locations in areas where the total solar eclipse will be visible, and we thought, what better way to create some fun for our fans as they experience this unique event than by introducing a new treat that’s as awe-inspiring as the eclipse itself?” Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC, said in a statement.

In an email interview with the Daily Dot, a spokesperson for Sonic revealed why the restaurant chain chose cotton candy and dragonfruit as the flavor profile for the Blackout Slush Freeze.

The company “sought to create something that would provide a total sensory experience and prioritized an out of this world flavor combination and color inspired by this unique celestial phenomenon,” the spokesperson said.

Sonic also stressed that people who want to claim free solar eclipse glasses should head to their local Sonic sooner than later, before locations run out of supplies.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Crown Point location via TikTok.

According to NASA, the April 8 total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. After it crosses over Mexico, the eclipse will travel through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

“Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse,” according to NASA.

CBS News reports that this will be the last chance to see a total solar eclipse in the contiguous U.S. until 2044.

“During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun’s light and darkening the sky as if it were early in the morning or late in the evening. The last time this type of eclipse event took place over the U.S. was in August 2017, when people were able to see the event across the entire continent for the first time in nearly 100 years,” according to CBS News.

On TikTok, astrology buffs are preparing their followers for what they claim are big changes wrought by the eclipse.

