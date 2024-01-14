‘I’m submitting everyone’: Man shares how to anonymously submit bad drivers for driver’s license retesting

If you’ve ever been driving and wondered how another driver on the road still has their license, you’re not alone. Given that there are thousands of car accidents in the United States every day, and that renewing a driver’s license in the U.S. rarely requires retesting, it’s no surprise that some of the people on the road today may not be the best drivers.

Seeing some of these poor drivers, one may feel as though there’s nothing they can do to get them off the road. However, one TikTok user says that there’s a way you can combat the problem head-on.

In a video with over 3.1 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Francisco (@franciscocorcia) simply says, “Did you know you can anonymously submit someone for retesting for their driver’s license?”

“So, do with that what you will,” he concludes.

Naturally, the reveal of this fact had many people questioning how one can go about doing this.

Francisco then posted a follow-up video showing how one can anonymously report a driver for retesting in California.

“There’s a number of the form right there, and under confidentiality, it tells you right there, you can not say who you are, which is confidential,” he shares, overlaying himself on the California DMV’s “Potentially Unsafe Driver” page. “I don’t know how you do it in your state, but I live in California and this is how we do it in our state.”

“If you absolutely have to get their driver’s license numbers, most people are the registered owner to their cars,” he continues. “So you just give their license plate number and that has their driver’s license number.”

While Francisco’s advice may be valid for the state of California, this is not necessarily applicable in other states. For example, while one can report an unsafe driver in the state of Wisconsin, the state’s Open Records Law means that one will be able to find who submitted the report if requested.

Regardless, many users in the comments section claimed that they were going to begin reporting drivers.

“About to submit my grandpa. He needs to not drive anymore,” said a user.

“I work in Ophthalmology and whew you’d be surprised how many people can NOT see but drive themselves everywhere,” offered another.

“How can I submit a whole state?” joked a third.

