‘Subarus are supposed to be reliable’: Driver waits 4 years to buy ‘dream car.’ Then she tries to use it

Sadly, as automakers transition to newer technologies, car owners are noticing a record number of malfunctions. New Atlas reports that “some well-known brands are averaging more than five issues per car.” This rate of issues is double the amount of quality issues for cars made in 2010. Recently, a young woman added her new Subaru Crosstrek to the list of cars with strange bugs and seemingly dangerous glitches.

Bee (@beewithabuzz) garnered over 89,000 views and 5,448 likes when she recorded clips of her car allegedly glitching while she was driving.

What happened?

Bee starts her 58-second video with her attempting to turn her Subaru Crosstrek off but says it wouldn’t. Then, she captured the moment when her car door alarm randomly turned on.

Bee said her Subaru was unreliable and that it glitched while she was driving. Though you can’t tell if the car is glitching or stalling at the moment, you can see her odometer flashing in an irregular pattern.

“This is my first car. I waited four years to buy this car,” Bee said. “I want you to see me and see what I’m going through.”

It all worked out for her in the end. According to Bee, she switched it out for another Subaru Crosstrek.

Is it just her Subaru Crosstrek?

According to 24/7 Wall St., there are a few models of the Subaru Crosstrek shoppers may want to avoid.

The first year to avoid is the 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek. It got 119 National Highway Transportation & Safety Administration (NHTSA) complaints, with engine stalling topping the list. The 2014 model also received around 91 NHTSA complaints, with electrical problems being the foremost issue.

Unfortunately, the 2010s were not kind to Subaru. The 2016, 2018, and 2019 models all received NHTSA complaints about repeat issues, like easily cracked windshields, engine stalling, and electrical system malfunctions. Additionally, 2021 models have also received complaints about starter problems and the windshield cracking after driving a thousand miles.

What are some pros?

Subaru is still ranked as one of the most reliable and trustworthy brands on the market. Car and Driver describes the Crosstrek as “affordable, rugged and fuel-efficient,” and it isn’t lying. The 2023 base model starts at $26,540 and comes with a 152-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder as the standard engine, and it gets 28 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.

MotorTrend rated the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek through a test of six key criteria, such as efficiency, design, safety, engineering excellence, value, and performance, and reports that the Crosstrek scored well. After testing, MotorTrend said, “The Crosstrek offers a well-rounded set of attributes at an outstanding value.”

What did the viewers think?

Many viewers insisted that her car was a lemon and that Subaru was a good brand that would rectify the issue quickly.

“I drive a 2017 Subaru Impreza and this hasn’t happen even though I’m at 120,000 miles,” one said.

“Yours definitely is a lemon! I’ve had no issues with my crosstrek! I’m so sorry! Def don’t give up on Subaru tho they are great cars overall!” another shared.

“Girl just take it to the dealership. I know it’s frustrating but it’s a brand new car they’ll fix it,” a third advised.

Others pointed out that it’s not just Subaru that is having issues with new models.

“It happens. New cars will be new cars,” a viewer said.

“That’s why u don’t buy brand new car u get a year old let all the bugs and recalls worked out,” a second added.



Some were sympathetic to her plight.

“Girl, I totally understand i am currently going thru the exact same thing 4 yrs to buy a car that was messed since i first bought it,” a viewer said.



“I’ve never heard anything bad about suburu I’m sorry this happen to you,” another replied.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bee via TikTok Comments and Subaru via email.

