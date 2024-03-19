‘I have never heard of this before’: Teacher says students are using nutmeg to get intoxicated now

One teacher issued a surprise PSA about students allegedly using nutmeg for nefarious reasons.

In a viral video that has amassed over 554,200 views as of Monday, TikTok user Lakeview Living (@lakeviewliving) explained why the spice is gaining popularity among students.

“Today, I was talking with one of my teacher friends,” she began in the clip. “And she was like, ‘Girl, trying to stay one step ahead of these kids is exhausting.'”

The teacher agreed that it is so difficult to keep up with students and then gave an example of a strange trend growing in popularity among students that involves nutmeg.

“Let me just tell you what I heard today,” the woman said. “It is flipping wild.”

She then explained that another teacher told her that some students arrived at school with nutmeg in their bags. The spice was discovered during a random “backpack check.”

“What do you have nutmeg for?” the teacher asked, according to the TikToker.

The students said they needed the spice for culinary class, so the teacher thought nothing of it. However, by lunchtime, the backpack-checking teacher asked the culinary teacher about the nutmeg. The culinary teacher said she knew nothing about the nutmeg.

“What are you talking about?” the teacher asked. “We’re not making anything with nutmeg.”

That’s when the teachers realized the students were lying and the school’s resource officer got involved. The students were suspended when the nutmeg was discovered.

“You know why they’re all suspended?” the TikToker asked her audience. “Because these flipping teenagers have figured out you can use nutmeg to get high.”

According to a medical news website, nutmeg has “hallucinogenic properties.” Myristicin, the chemical compound in the spice, causes intoxication. When a person consumes Myristicin, it is metabolized in the body and becomes MMDA.

However, nutmeg poisoning does have some negative side effects including drowsiness, hallucinations, dry mouth, dizziness and confusion. It has also been linked to seizures.

In the comments section, some commenters said they are older and learned about nutmeg intoxication when they were teens.

“I’m 44 and knew this from my youth,” user @Moonsunsky commented.

“Nutmeg was popular when I was like 12,” another user added. “Someone done talked to Gen X!”

“We knew this in the 90s,” user BlackbearJam said. “Where you been?”

Others questioned why the students were suspended.

“I don’t understand under what guidelines they were allowed to be suspended for,” user @7madeby7 said. “Is nutmeg a banned substance in the handbook?!”

