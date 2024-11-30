‘I always just keep it in the bag’: Expert warns against storing pet food in plastic containers. Here’s why

Do you put much thought into how you store your pet food? Well, one expert says you might want to start.

TikTok user @theBKpets gave pet owners advice based on expert testimony on how to store pet food.

In the video with over 363,000 views, the account warned against storing pet kibble in plastic containers, along with two other tips for pet owners.

Why is it bad to use a plastic container for pet food?

@theBKpets explained why it’s bad to keep pet food in a plastic container. “If you don’t buy a food safe plastic container, chemicals from the plastic can actually leach into your pets food,” they said.

Experts generally agree. Non-food safe plastic containers can leak microplastics and harmful toxins into kibble, especially if the kibble sits in the container for an extended period of time.

For that reason, its best to find an airtight container that doesn’t contain plastics. Pet owners can look at stainless steel options instead or keep the food in its original bag in the plastic container.

Should you combine your pets old food with its new food?

@theBKpets warned against combining old pet food with new kibble in its TikTok video. That’s because when the old food gets exposed to the air, it usually will expire within 4-6 weeks.

The TikToker explained that once exposed to air, the food develops contaminants that can eventually contaminate new food that’s poured on top of it. For that reason, it’s best to use up all of the remaining old food before opening a new bag of kibble

The FDA agrees with @theBKpets, even recommending that pet owners wash out their kibble containers before adding new food into them.

Can you store pet food in direct sunlight?

The second additional tip @theBKpets gave pet owners was to avoid storing food in direct sunlight. That is because storing kibble in sunlight can make the kibble expire faster. When storing pet food in a plastic container, the food can leach onto more toxins and microplastics due to the heat.

Hill’s Pet recommends that pet owners store their pet food at less than 100F. Pet owners should place the original bag the food came in inside an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

Some comments were skeptical of the special treatment given to kibble.

One user said, “I don’t even give myself this much consideration.”

Another user added, “I’ve been eating on plastic plates with metal silverware for 20 years. We’re in it together (I guess).”

Thomaston Feed advises, “When using storage containers always, ALWAYS keep the food in the original packaging and sealed before placing into a plastic bin.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @thebkpets via TikTok direct message for comment.

