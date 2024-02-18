Man gets revenge on phone thief after catching him using Find My iPhone

In a turn of events that reads like a Hollywood script, one TikTok user revealed how tracking his stolen iPhone turned into a perfect revenge story.

On Feb. 10, Jeremy Borrego (@jeremyb.hair) posted a video in which he shared how his phone was stolen upon his arrival in Las Vegas. According to Borrego, the thief didn’t stop at just stealing the phone; he hacked into Borrego’s accounts, changed his email address and password recovery phone numbers, and even stole money from him. “Everything, like everything was changed,” he remarked in the video.

However, not all hope was lost. Thanks to Apple’s Find My iPhone feature, Borrego was able to keep track of the location of his stolen phone, eventually pinpointing its location to a hotel just across the street from where he was staying.

“Then it was there for like 20 minutes. I kept looking at the location to see what was going to change. It didn’t change. It’s just crazy to me. So I go downstairs walk across the street and like scope out the place like right where it’s at,” he said.

After scoping out the hotel, the TikToker identified two individuals who he deemed “very suspicious,” and directly confronted one of them. “I said give me back my f*cking phone,” Borrego recalled in the video. “Without even any hesitation, he got up and was like, ‘I don’t have your phone. I don’t have your phone.'”

This led to a heated exchange inside the hotel, with security eventually asking the TikToker and the alleged thief to leave.

Undeterred, the TikToker persisted, demanding the thief empty out their bag. Reportedly, the man took off running and Borrego chased after him, all the while on the phone with the police. “The cop’s like ‘Stop following him, stop following him!’ I’m like, ‘Oh, shut the f*ck up.’ Like I’m gonna follow him. I need my phone,” Borrego recounted.

After a tense chase, he once again checked Apple’s “Find My iPhone” and surprisingly managed to locate his phone abandoned in the street. But the story doesn’t end there.

Laughing at the thief’s misfortune, Borrego revealed that he had inadvertently also taken the thief’s phone during the confrontation. With a smirk, he declared, “Laughs on him because when I walked up to him, I snatched his phone because I thought it was mine. So now his dumba** doesn’t have a cell phone. Good luck. I’m not hacking it. What? It’s gonna go in the trash.”

The video has since garnered nearly 100,000 views, with many users going to the comment section to share their reactions.

“You said UNO REVERSE,” one commenter quipped.

Another suggested, “Turn off his location on it and send your money back to you.”

However, some urged caution, advising Borrego to involve the police rather than taking matters into his own hands.

“Nah give the phone to the cops so they can find him,” one commenter advised.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jeremy Borrego via TikTok comment.