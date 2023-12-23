A Chipotle customer went viral on TikTok for revealing how he got revenge on a “stingy” worker who gave him a puny bowl.

Kevin White (@kevin.preston.white), who lives in Chicago, said that he recently came across a “stingy Chipotle worker.”

“In this economy,” he pleaded with the worker. “What are we doing? We are both getting abused in this corrupt society. Why are you being stingy with the portions?”

To be clear, White didn’t say what, specifically, the worker messed up. But he expressed frustration with his meal. Then, White said he enacted revenge on the restaurant that did him dirty—by stealing their cutlery.

“If you want to be stingy, that’s fine. I’m getting 50 forks; I’m getting 30 spoons; I’m getting 10 knives,” he said. “And I’m getting 200 napkins. Since you want to be funny, I’ll be funny as f*cking well.”

White made it seem as though this wasn’t his first time getting a paltry meal from the fast food chain. He quipped that he couldn’t remember the last time he bought napkins at the store.

“It’s almost 2024. Let’s act correct, Chipotle,” he said. Then, White issued a PSA to the chain’s workers. “Be for the people.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to White via TikTok comment and to Chipotle by email. As of Friday evening, White’s video had over 147,700 views.

In the comments, however, viewers couldn’t decide whether White took out his frustrations on the right people. Some noted that workers aren’t to blame for small portion sizes.

“Call corporate,” one person said. “Let them know you’re unhappy with portions. Cause they’re the ones that tell us.”

“Their jobs depend on following protocols set by management,” another echoed. “Don’t take it out on the workers.”

“It’s not the employee, it’s corporate,” a third viewer said. “They could get in trouble for giving big portions. Always had my boss breathe down my neck about portions.”

Others, meanwhile, said that they liked White’s revenge idea. Some said that they’ve taken even larger bounties from Chipotle restaurants.

“I always take three bottles of (new) Tabasco sauce. It’s like $5 at the store,” one viewer wrote.

“I am leaving with 4 water cups filled with carbonated drinks,” another revealed.

“I’m Chipotle fork RICH,” a third person said.