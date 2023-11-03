‘The store wasn’t even open’: Viewers defend Starbucks worker after customer ‘catches’ her taking all the cups for herself

A Starbucks patron is accusing the store’s workers of buying all of the reusable drink cups before customers can get their hands on them.

In a viral video that racked up over 1.8 million views before being taken down on Friday afternoon, TikTok user Amber C. (@raisincain11) said she caught the moment the coffee chain’s employees took a new batch of cups for themselves.

“If you ever hear people say the @Starbucks employees just bought them all,” the TikToker wrote in the clip’s caption. “Well its true and here is proof.”

From outside a Tulsa, Oklahoma store, Amber recorded through the coffee shop’s storefront, capturing what she alleged was workers hoarding merchandise.

“So this location is closed, and they have the cups,” she said. “But my thing is, she’s literally waiting to buy them.”

The woman the TikToker was referring to appeared to be one of the store’s employees.

When the store finally opened its doors to customers, all of the cups were gone. That’s when Amber C. confronted a worker about them buying up inventory.

“Our manager said to them they can have them if they come on launch day,” one of the store’s workers explained.

The explanation appeared to be insufficient for the TikToker.

“We were the first out here freezing,” the woman continued.

When the employee snapped back, “they were as well,” the woman lost it.

“The hell they were. She was sitting right here this whole time in the store,” she snapped.

In the comments section, viewers spoke up in support of the store’s workers and defended their right to purchase the items.

“Get over it,” user Han commented. “When you work somewhere you’re able to buy whatever you want. you’re being a paying customer at that point!”

“Acting like it’s their fault you were freezing … grow tf up,” another commenter said.

Starbucks sells reusable hot and cold cups as well as tumblers. The store is known for giving away free, reusable 16oz limited-edition red cups during the holidays with the purchase of a holiday-themed drink. The menu became available on Nov. 2 and includes the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, Peppermint Mocha, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and others.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amber C. via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email for more information.