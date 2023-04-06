‘OMG I NEVER THOUGHT ABOUT THIS’: Starbucks barista shares PSA for drive-thru customers in rainy weather

Working at a drive-thru is no simple task. While attendants may appear to just be taking orders, they’re often juggling several roles at once, preparing food while dealing with customers, and, as TikTok user Stacey (@pooletown73) notes in a now-viral video, inclement weather.

In a clip with over 425,000 views, Stacey offers some advice for customers coming through the drive-thru in a rainstorm.

“Yo yo! We love all you guys, but there’s a storm in northwest Arkansas. If you pull up to that window right there, please turn off your windshield wipers, ‘cause Stacey can’t get wet!” enthuses the TikToker.

As Stacey alludes to in his video, the problem with windshield wipers in drive-thrus is that they work by pushing the water off of the windshield. While this usually isn’t a problem on the road, in a drive-thru, this means that the water launches from the windshield onto whoever is adjacent to the car—in this case, the drive-thru worker.

This detail is frequently mentioned whenever drive-thru workers post videos of themselves working during extreme weather events.

In October 2022, a Starbucks worker posted a video of their drive-thru line while the location was experiencing a flash flood. The comment section was soon filled with complaints from fellow baristas about people not turning off their windshield wipers while entering drive-thrus during rainstorms.

Stacey’s comment section is no different.

“I think I might be the only person that does this when I pull up to the window when [it’s] raining,” said a user. “probably cause I used to get hit with water.”

“omg i always tell my bf to turn off the wipers bc it was so annoying when i worked drive thru,” added another. “you would be shocked how many ppl have no idea.”

“Felt. One time a woman basically waterboarded me at a Wendy’s drive thru, just sat there watching me get drenched,” recalled a third.

Others were thankful for the tip.

“OMG I NEVER THOUGHT ABOUT THIS IM SO SORRY,” wrote a commenter.

“I never thought of this,” echoed another. “I will from now on.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Stacey via TikTok comment.