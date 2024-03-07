‘It taste exactly like fruity pebbles’: Starbucks workers trash-talk store’s new lavender spring drinks

Spring has officially sprung. And no, not because of anything to do with the weather. The 2024 Starbucks spring drinks menu is here.

The Seattle-based bean behemoth announced on Thursday that its latest seasonal beverages are in stores, and it really ran with the floral vibes. Customers can order the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha or the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte for a limited time, according to Starbucks.

“Lavender is the perfect flavor to transition us from the winter season into spring,” Starbucks beverage developer Patrick Penny said in a statement on the company’s website. “Its soft sweetness, light floral notes and beautiful color ignite feelings of rejuvenation and awakening associated with the change of seasons.”

The colorful Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha is, as the name implies, a matcha and oatmilk drink, but with lavender cream cold foam on top. The Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte uses the chain’s Blonde Espresso and the lavender flavor.

Since the drinks started rolling out in stores the past few days, TikTok’s seen purple, but not all creators feel the same about the lavender flavor.

Creator and Starbucks worker Cassie Kahla (@cassie.kahla) posted a review of the spring drinks a few days ago. The video has almost 840,000 views.

In the video, Kahla said her “trash or gas” review would help viewers decide if the Starbucks spring drinks are worth the money. She and a co-worker tried the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha first. “Absolutely not,” the co-worker said in the video after taking a sip, adding that it tasted like off-brand Froot Loops cereal. The drink also made Kahla wince, earning it a “trash” rating.

The latte—Kahla and her coworker tried it both iced and hot—didn’t fare much better. “Sorry, Starbucks, we don’t like it,” she told the camera.

Still, some TikTokers would not be deterred. “IVE BEEN BEGGING FOR LAVENDER FOR YEARS YOURE LYING IM SO EXCITED,” a viewer commented.

Another viewer commented, “So as a barista my store has sampled it and we’ve made some fun concoctions like a vanilla bean Frappuccino with white mocha and the lavender it’s the BEST thing I’ve had with the lavender.”

Another barista offered some recommendations for the lavender flavor: “iced chai/vanilla chai w lavender cold foam, lavender lemonade, iced london fog w lavender or lavender cold foam, [vanilla bean] frapp w lav.”

“I actually really like it! I’ve done the iced latte with lavender cold foam and the iced matcha with lavender cold foam. Gonna try a iced chai with lavender cold foam next! So good!” someone else wrote.

“Blended lavender lemonade with strawberry puree at the bottom is super good! I made it at work yesterday,” one person commented.

“Coming from a Starbucks employee it taste exactly like fruity pebbles,” a comment read.

The Starbucks spring drinks were a bigger hit with other creators, too, like Deni Lizette (@deni.lizette). She passed on the latte but taste-tested the Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, as well as a Frappucino made with the lavender flavor.

She said that the Frappucino “definitely has a floral taste to it, but it’s good. … If you’ve ever had an Earl Grey, that’s literally what it tastes like, but just like a little sweeter.” The matcha also received high marks.

“I think these are really solid drinks,” Deni said. She added in the caption: “And i dont even like lavender!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kahla, Deni, and Starbucks via email.

Thursday also marked the release of Starbucks spring cup line, which is all about pastels and curved lines.

In other recent Starbucks news, a creator recently went viral with her criticism of the chain’s Oleato beverages, which contain Partanna Extra Virgin Olive Oil.