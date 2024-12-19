‘Until you call it by the right name’: Woman says Starbucks worker refused to serve her over common ordering practice

Starbucks’ Honey Citrus Mint Tea is a popular choice for sick customers. The comforting drink consists of green tea, chamomile, spearmint, fruit flavor, honey, and lemonade. The drink first went viral as a secret menu item in 2016 and then became a menu item the following year. However, the nickname that customers created for the drink, the medicine ball, stuck. But customers calling the drink by the unofficial name has become a common annoyance for Starbucks workers, as one woman recently learned.

TikToker @shylifestyletv says that a Starbucks worker refused to take her order after she tried to order the “medicine ball.” Her video on the matter now has 70,000 views.

“So, I went to the local Starbucks one that I frequent when I do go to Starbucks. I only get one drink from there,” the TikToker says in the video. “I know it’s not called the ‘Medicine Ball,’ but that is what it’s commonly known as. And that’s what I called it because that’s how I was introduced to it.”

The customer says she pulled up to the drive-thru speaker and attempted to order five Honey Citrus Mint Tea drinks, but by their unofficial name, the medicine ball.

“The young lady says, ‘Um, I’m sorry. I can’t serve you that,’” she recalls the worker telling her.

Confused, @shylifestyletv says she asked, “Are you guys out of items or products?’”

The issue

But she says the worker confirmed that wasn’t the case and told her, “’No, I can’t serve you until you call it by the right name.’”

Despite her making it clear she didn’t know the correct name of the drink, she says the worker still refused to take her order.

“Starbucks, this what we’re doing? We are denying service because I don’t know the correct term of a tea?” she asks. “Yes, I know there is no medicine in this drink.”

“You know which drink I’m talking about. I tell you, I don’t drink here, but I can’t be served? OK,” she concludes.

In the comments section, @shylifestyletv claimed the store manager refused to take her order as well—even after she called the drink by its official name.“When I provided the correct name the [store] manager wouldn’t accept my order,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @shylifestyletv via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as to Starbucks via press email.

Starbucks employees weigh in

In the comments section, Starbucks workers explained the barista’s actions but admitted she handled the situation poorly.

“Hahahahaa I just correct the person (cause we’re not allowed to call it that) & type it in. It was NEVER that serious for her not to serve you,” one said.

“WE aren’t allowed to call it the medicine ball,” another explained. “It should’ve gone like this..u speak and she says, ‘okay so 5 venti honey citrus mint teas?’”

Furthermore, a Starbucks worker on Reddit said, “I was told today by my shift lead that we can’t allow customers to order the Honey Citrus Mint Tea by calling it the “medicine ball’ because it puts us at risk for being sued if people claim to use it as real medicine but it doesn’t work how they want it.’”

The reason

Starbucks can’t legally claim that a drink is a remedy for colds, flu, or other illnesses, according to Tasting Table. And “medicine” implies that it has healing properties.

To avoid putting your barista in a difficult position, it’s best to order the drink by its official name, the Honey Citrus Mint Tea.

