‘I had to tell someone it wasn’t medicinal’: Starbucks barista calls out customers who come in sick and order a ‘medicine ball’

A Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok after issuing a public service announcement about the correct name of the popular “medicine ball” drink.

User Stef (@mrszuko) posts content about her job at Starbucks. This time, she recounts a story about a customer who requested a “medicine ball” drink, asking if there was actual medicine in it.

“In case you didn’t hear it today, there is no medicine in the “medicine ball” at Starbucks,” she says. Stef further shares how the drink is called honey citrus mint tea, not the medicine ball, and urges people to “not come in if you’re sick” and “ask for it.”

Stef shares in the caption that “one time this lady came in & asked me if I had the tea that cured covid LMFAOOO i wish i was joking.”

The video racked up 19,000 views since it was posted on Oct. 5, where viewers shared their experiences with customers calling the honey citrus mint tea the “medicine” drink.

“Had someone come through drive and order a “venti medicine ball with extra medicine” …… wish i was kidding,” one viewer shared.

“Literally had a woman order a “medicine ball” in the cafe and then proceeded to sit down and TAKE A COVID TEST like?!?!” a second wrote.

“When i call out a cafe order w/ no name and theyre like “is this the medicine ball?” “yes, the honey citrus mint tea.” i will not conform,” another stated.

“A lady threw a drink at us last week cuz she said “medicine ball” and we repeated the order back as a honey citrus mint tea,” one viewer said.

Other viewers revealed how it’s typically people who are feeling sick who order the drink.

“When they come in hacking and coughing and order it with sniffles like STAND BACK,” one person wrote.

“When people would come to the drive thru coughing, I already knew what was coming,” a second agreed.

The honey citrus mint tea consists of Jade Citrus Mint, Peach Tranquility, herbal tea, hot water, steamed lemonade, and honey. This drink is said to be soothing, and is described by Starbucks as a tea “that comforts from the inside out.” According to StarbMag, the tea is called the “medicine ball” because “it can evidently relieve cold and flu symptoms.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Stef for comment via TikTok comment and to Starbucks via email.