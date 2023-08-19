‘And then I could get a new one that’s not burnt’: Starbucks customer shares hack for asking drink to be remade without being rude

Sending back a dish at a restaurant is always awkward. That may be one of the reasons why a 2018 YouGov poll found that 52% of people aged 18 to 34 are uncomfortable sending food back, and in that same age group, 15% of respondents said they would ‘never’ send food back, no matter how bad the dish may be.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after offering their own way to have a Starbucks drink remade without being rude and without inspiring an awkward situation.

In a clip with over 240,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Megan (@swagatronforever2.0) lays out her method.

“I could be like, ‘Oh, you guys forgot the vanilla. Could you remake it?’” she says. “And then they could be like, ‘Oh, yeah,’ and I could get a new one that’s not burnt without me having to say ‘Hey, this drink tastes like literal sh*t out of your f*cking a**.”

While Megan’s tip may avoid an uncomfortable predicament, numerous users pointed out that it may not actually solve the problem.

“Don’t say they forgot vanilla bc they’ll probably just add vanilla into it and give it back,” a user wrote.

“No [honestly] it’s better if you just say it’s burnt tasting because then they know what the problem is with the shots and make sure they’re better for the new drink!!” another said.

Furthermore, other users simply noted that Starbucks baristas are often more than happy to replace or remake drinks.

“I worked there & I promise it’s never a problem to remake it!” offered a user. “You’re paying $6-10 each drink, it needs to taste how you want.”

“I work at starbucks, and genuinely when people ask us to remake a drink because it tastes burnt we’ll remake it,” explained a second. “If u say it has no vanilla we’ll add syrup to it.”

“I promise they won’t mind,” a third echoed. “You’re literally so sweet i know they’d be happy to do it for you.”

That said, some users aren’t taking any chances.

“I’m 100% convinced that if I send anything back anywhere for any reason they’ll spit in it,” confessed a user. “It’ll have spit just bc it’s a remake.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Megan via Instagram direct message and Starbucks via email.