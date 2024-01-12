‘I can already see the issues’: Starbucks now allows customers to use personal cups for mobile orders

A Starbucks employee recently went viral when she showcased how workers will transfer mobile orders into customers’ personal cups.

TikToker Megan Palluccio (@cozybarista) filmed a short clip with the new tool. An on-screen caption explained what viewers were seeing: “You can now order your mobile personal cup we fill it in this and pour it in your personal cup when you get here.” The video has been viewed over 147,000 times as of publication.

Viewers were unimpressed with the change, with many pointing out the issues with this new system.

“This is gonna be terrible for people who get whipped cream, cold foam, any kind of drizzle or anything that sticks to the bottom,” a viewer said.

“Yea, I just don’t see how that’s gonna work!!! Good luck out there with this,” a second added.

Starbucks employees lamented the change in the comments section.

“I hateee this idea because i’m thinking about layered drinks or having to stop what im doing to pour during peak omg,” one said.

“I work at Starbucks and I feel it’s going to be HELL. We’re all at it to have a good low drive time but now we’re going to triple it,” another replied.

“Just know if you do this at my store, your drink won’t be made until you get there because we only have one of these pitchers,” a third pointed out.

Starbucks is the first national coffee chain to implement this new change. All United States company-operated and participating licensed stores began the practice on Jan. 3. According to Starbucks, the move is part of its plan to shift away from single-use plastics and reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

Starbucks tested using personal cups for mobile orders in multiple markets prior to the announcement. Testing locations included Japan, South Korea, Singapore, London, France, and Germany. Though the announcement marked a big change for mobile orders, customers have been able to receive their in-store orders in personal cups since the 1980s.

Starbucks has implemented multiple changes since the boycott over the Israel-Gaza war began. Workers have also reported increased harassment over the company’s stance, with customers yelling at baristas.

The Daily Dot reached out to Palluccio via TikTok comments and Starbucks via email for further information.