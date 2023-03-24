‘This is an abomination’: Starbucks customer’s drink order is so long that the label doesn’t even fit on the drink

A Starbucks worker took to TikTok to make a drink appearing to offer every option possible on the order keypad — or what the creator termed the “whole starbussy.”

The video was created by @calliekerally, attracting nearly 10,000 views as of Friday. In it, the creator has attached a comically-long label to the cup and begins reading all that’s in it, sometimes dissolving into laughter.

While some of the list items contradicted one another — you can’t have a drink in a short cup, in a tall cup, and in a Venti cup, for instance — the nearly two-minute video shows the mindboggling number of options for Starbucks orders, as well as what baristas need to be prepared for as customers represent an infinite world of possibilities approaching their counters each workday.

One section, in which she’s laughing, “Add green tea, add black tea, add Passion Tango, add strawberry base,” is particularly evocative of how ridiculous it would be to try to make the drink.

But from the looks of the video, the creator and a co-worker put many of the suggested ingredients in an extra-large drink, including cookie crumbles and caramel crunch, with a dome lid on top, even though the first item on the list is “don’t make.”

As the creator asserted in the caption accompanying the video, “I put my whole starbussy into this drink.”

The drink itself ends up knocked into a sink at the end of the video, but the everything-drink died so content could live — and some commenters were intrigued enough to ask questions.

“How long did it take you to do all that?” one commenter wondered.

“Maybe 10-15 minutes cause I had to figure out exactly what I needed to do and what order to do stuff in,” the creator explained, “and forgot some stuff so had to back track.”

Another wondered how it tasted.

The creator assured everyone, “We were NOT going to try that.”

Commenters also got the origin story for the drink, with the TikToker writing in a comment how “Night shift left that sticker on the bar so I thought I’d give it a shot and make it.”

She also reported, “The way it looked after it was blended was horrid.”

The barista also revealed why it was sacrificed. One commenter observed that they would “go into a coma” drinking what another called “the Starbucks Suicide.”

“One of the employees wanted to try it,” the creator shared. “And that’s why I tossed it — to avoid someone puking.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Starbucks via email.