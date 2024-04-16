‘You are now getting the same product days later’: Starbucks barista alleges store will keep food products for longer ‘to save money’

Starbucks is one of several big companies that TikTokers are boycotting due to their alleged stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. And as consumers turn their back on the coffee chain, workers are making some stark revelations about what is going on behind the scenes.

“This is all allegedly,” Starbucks employee @gingerbrarz began. “[But] your favorite coffee company that is publicly supporting injustices around the world […] allegedly has decided that in order to save money, they are going to keep their sandwiches and food products longer.”

She then explained how following “extensive quality testing,” Starbucks has allegedly decided that despite not changing the recipe or ingredients for its food, they are leaving it out for longer.

“Unless there’s like more preservatives or chemicals that taste exactly the same or whatever you are now getting the same product days later that was previously thrown out because it was like not good anymore,” she said. “So yeah, if active injustices are not enough for you to stop going there, maybe your own health and your own well-being will stop you.”

In the comments section, viewers expressed how long their personal boycotts of Starbucks had lasted so far.

“I haven’t spent money at a Starbucks in over six months,” one said.

“Haven’t stepped foot in Starbucks since September and will never do so,” another added.

While a third vowed to never go to a Starbucks or McDonald’s again “in [their] life.”

Another former Starbucks employee backed up what the TikToker was saying, as they commented, “Quit Starbucks last month. Can confirm this is true.”

Yet, other commenters were concerned about the implications of this TikToker sharing secrets about the store, with one saying, “Girl, they’re gonna fire you.”

But in a follow-up video responding to this comment, the creator said, “The difference is I have something that they don’t and that is nothing to lose. Because, guess what, I’m not gonna miss a job that pays basically minimum wage. I’m actually moving to Australia so I already put my notice in so they’d be actually really stupid to fire me when I was just quitting.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email and the creator via TikTok comment.

