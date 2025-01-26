‘I felt forced to stay to finish my frappe’: Starbucks barista complains after making ‘for here’ drink. Customers didn’t know about the new policy

If you haven’t been to Starbucks recently, answering a new question in the ordering process could slow down your morning.

In recent years, the company has reinvested in its policy of allowing customers to provide their own reusable cups. The company shared news releases explaining the many ways customers can make more sustainable choices in their daily caffeine fix.

At the same time, the coffee chain has rolled out a new feature for dine-in customers that calls back to the origins of coffee shops: Glass cups.

In a TikTok that has drawn over 2.8 million views, user @jayyellee prepares a for-here beverage in a glass. And they don’t seem to be all that excited about it.

The 11-second video shows the process of making a caramel coffee beverage in a glass. This is opposed to the coffee brand’s iconic plastic cups. The clip is set to an audio that features a man saying, “Hell no, man, what the [expletive] man?”

When did Starbucks implement new policy?

While still relatively new in the grand scheme of things considering the company’s founding in 1971, reusable mugs and glasses for in-cafe use have been a thing for at least two years.

In 2023, one customer shared that they appreciated the attempt at sustainability and were happy to use the glass. Still, it caught her off guard.

The coffee chain revived the for-here cups in recent years. This was after the policy was paused for some time due to COVID-19.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers, sharing that they also work for Starbucks, shared that they appreciated the intent behind the policy. However, they were frustrated by some aspects of its execution.

“I like reusable for the environment but glad i dont work there anymore, I hate the piles of dishes from being understaffed as it was,” one wrote. “So having to add a bunch strangers dishes grosses me out lmao.”

“My biggest problem is also getting provided with 0 extra labor for all the dishes and the CS we’re supposed to somehow keep all day now for cream,” another user said.

“Is there a dishwasher or are they hand-washed?” one asked. “Because I would HATE going from washing maybe the blenders and a few utensils to washing a a ton of cups.”

Customers are confused

On the customer side, the video was a bit confusing. Several were under the impression that the glasses and ceramic mugs would replace the to-go cups altogether. However, they will not.

“What if you are a sipper and want to take your drink with you because u don’t finish it?” one commenter wrote. “Then you have to wash glasses, and still give out to go cups. Not very cost effective.”

“I’m okay with this only if I can buy my own cup and they design a lid for it,” another commenter wrote. “Because it takes me hours to drink my shaken espresso, and I like to sit for awhile and then leave with my drink.”

“So are we not going to be able to order for pick up on the app?” another asked. “Or we order ans still have to wait for it to be made bc we have to being our own cup? I’m so confused.”

