‘This is my way of giving the middle finger’: Starbucks customers say they’re only ordering free water cups to get back at the company

As a pro-Palestine boycott against Disney+, McDonald’s, and Starbucks over support for the Israeli government continues, would-be customers are taking to TikTok to show themselves ordering only free water from the latter.

As previously reported by the Daily Dot, Palestine supporters are calling for boycotts of these companies that have provided support to the Israeli government and military. Starbucks has also sued union organization Starbucks Workers United over a “Solidarity with Palestine” message posted to the group’s social media.

Folks who would ordinarily be ordering from the coffee chain’s variety of beverages are simply asking for cups of water that are typically provided at no cost, but do eat into the store’s operation costs of cups and lids.

One user, Jamal (@1piousjamal), is sharing videos of himself ordering water cups from Starbucks as an active form of boycotting the company by not contributing to their business.

Another content creator, @nuttybutter96, says she used to be an avid Starbucks customer, but will now only be asking for water from the company.

“As a former loyal avid Starbucks customer, I walked into Starbucks and I said, ‘Can I have some water?’ and the barista was like, ‘Oh, did you mean you want to purchase the one in front of the counter?'” she says in the video. “I was like, ‘No’ and said nothing else. It flustered her so bad. There was several seconds of pause. And she was like, ‘Oh, do you mean like the water that we give you?’ I’m like, ‘Yes.’ It took her a few seconds to realize that I was not planning on ordering anything else.”

She said this will not be the last time she orders free water from Starbucks in protest, as long as it is available.

“This is my way of giving the middle finger to sbux,” she captioned the video. “Water is human rights. Basic necessity. Wondering when they will remove this from being available for free.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jamal via TikTok direct message, @nuttybutter96 via comment on the video, and Starbucks via email regarding the videos.

Many viewers of both videos shared that they have not been to a Starbucks since learning of their stance on the matter.

“I’ve started making my own ice coffees at home and realized how much better and easier it is we really don’t need Starbucks it’s only the brand that everyone likes and wants to be seen involved in,” one commenter wrote.

“Not me being addicted to Starbucks 2 weeks ago and literally dropping them so quick,” another said.

“The way I was addicted to Starbucks and the second I learned of their stance I haven’t stepped foot back in a store,” a further user shared.

Other viewers criticized the methods of the posters, worrying that Starbucks might change its policy, or that it might present an issue for the workers who do not have a say in the matter.

“Guys, please don’t make Starbucks switched to free water policy. It’s the only one we have left,” one commenter wrote.

“You’re going to ruin it,” another commented. “They will start charging a small amount for the cups, ice, straw costs etc. thanks for ruining their kind offering.”

“I’m down for w/e ur doing, but don’t make things awkward for the workers, they just work there,” an additional TikToker said. “Idk the tone is kinda giving I enjoy bullying workers.”