‘Fr makes me feel like a little kid’: Starbucks customer claims it’s ’embarrassing’ to order a Frappuccino

A woman shared in a viral TikTok how she feels “embarrassed” when she orders a frappuccino from Starbucks.

The five-second video features TikTok user Sal (@salladbowll) as she sips on her Starbucks caramel frappuccino. She asks her followers an important question in the text overlay: “Why is ordering a frap so embarrassing, I haven’t had one in YEARS and they’re so good but why is it so embarrassing??”

The video wraps up with her holding her frappuccino. Despite the embarrassment, the content creator wrote in the caption that the drink was “worth it ngllll.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sal via TikTok comment. The video garnered over 299,000 views as of Monday, with viewers proposing the reason why a frappuccino is often considered by many a “childish” drink.”

“It’s a childish drink but order what you want lol,” one viewer suggested.

“Because it’s a ‘little kids drink’ I rlly like it too and it’s so awkward ordering it,” a second agreed.

“Because it’s really sweet, ‘not real coffee’, stuff that kids usually order, so we feel hella embarrassed,” a third echoed.

Others, however, attributed the ’embarrassment’ to feeling judged by baristas.

“bc the starbucks employees hate making hard drinks so instead they will judge you for drinking a ‘shake,'” a user wrote.

Another shared, “Me worried to order anything but a chai after being on frustrated Starbucks worker tok.”

On the other hand, some customers said they had no shame in ordering a Frappuccino.

“They are delicious! IDGAF I’m going to order it and be LOUD and CLEAR!” one person wrote.

“I’m not embarrassed i don’t care i’ll get my grande Caramel frappe no whip extra caramel,” a second commented.

“i dont get embarrassed gimme my yummy milkshake,” a third said.