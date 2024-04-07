‘They wanna be Dutch Bros so bad’: Starbucks barista has a breakdown after learning they will now be serving boba

In 2021, Starbucks began testing a drink with what the chain called “coffee pearls.” These pearls resembled boba, and though they received mixed reviews when they originally debuted, their existence led some to speculate as to whether the chain would be rolling out a boba drink nationally.

Now, it seems like that day is here—and workers at the store aren’t too happy about it.

According to Parade, Starbucks will be allowing customers to order “Raspberry Flavored Pearls” in their Refreshers. The company says that these pearls will “deliver a delicate and delicious burst of summer fun.”

However, workers at the stores are questioning how this item will be implemented into the menu. In a recent video from TikTok user Inna (@super.secret.acc.13), which currently has over 2 million views, a Starbucks worker looks at an informational sheet about the new pearls, to which she responds by screaming. She writes in the text overlay, “Me when they announced boba at Starbucks.” “Boba” is often the chewy pearls derived from tapioca, although the “pearls” can hold different flavors and are often referred to as boba as well.

“They wanna be dutch bros so bad,” Inna writes in the caption.

Even though the sheet says they will not be available until May 7, commenters were quick to express skepticism about the move.

“OH YK ITS GONNA BE LIKE $9.50 FOR A TALL,” said a user.

“I just wanna know how are we gonna make or where we gonna keep the boba,” stated another.

“We have it at dutch (til the end of april/supplies last) and it is literally so inconvenient plus it tastes so bad,” revealed a third.

Others mentioned further questionable developments at the chain, with one referencing the new “spicy” refreshers being introduced by the company. These reportedly include “Spicy Dragonfruit, Spicy Strawberry and Spicy Pineapple,” and will be launching on April 16.

Other commenters expressed their surprise about the new drinks altogether.

“Wait how do i work there and just find out from this tiktok,” wrote a commenter.

“Sometimes I just show up and we have a new drink on the menu LOL,” shared a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email and Inna via TikTok comment.

