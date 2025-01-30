‘I had absolutely no clue’: Starbucks barista complains after making ‘for here’ drink. Customers didn’t know about the new policy

In 2024, Starbucks announced that it would try to cut its plastic consumption. One method of doing this has been recently implementing “for here” drinks.

As reported by CBS News, over 75% of the chain’s American beverage sales are cold drinks, often served in plastic cups. Now, however, baristas will ask whether customers prefer to have their order “for here” or “to go.” Those who choose “for here” will be served their drink in a ceramic mug, glass, or a clean personal cup they’ve brought from home.

This will come with added benefits for the consumer. At participating Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada, customers who choose to have their drinks “for here” in a reusable cup or mug will be entitled to free refills of hot or iced brewed coffee or tea during that same visit.

While the policy may have benefits for the customer, some baristas are complaining that the change is causing issues.

Why is the “for here” push a problem?

In a video with over 1.8 million views, TikTok user Lexi (@lexigabriella), a Starbucks employee, shares her thoughts on the new system two days after its implementation.

“I can already tell you what problem the new policy is starting, and it’s customers leaving all of their trash on the table,” she starts.

According to Lexi, customers now see other patrons leave their “for here” cups on the tables. As a result, they assume the table will be bussed like any other restaurant, so they leave trash on them.

“Then, all the tables now are extra dirty all the time because everyone’s leaving their, like, paper cups. All their garbage,” she states.

Per internet discussions on the topic, customers are supposed to bus their own tables. There’s a bus bin left for dishes near the condiment bar. In a follow-up video, Lexi states that she is aware of this and informs customers of what to do, but not all of them follow the guidelines.

The TikToker’s not alone

In discussions on Reddit, baristas are sharing their gripes about the new system.

“Now that there’s a tray for people to put their for here ware, they put their trash in there with it,” observed a Redditor.

“If i wanted to be a busboy i would be working at the restaurant,” added another.

“Good in theory, works when you have a solid customer support partner who can go out, collect, wash, and then store them,” stated a third about the policy. “But when it’s just myself and my barista, and we have a line? What do I do? Suggest the cups until I’m out and then just let them sit at the tables or at the condiment bar unattended?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email and Lexi via TikTok DM.

