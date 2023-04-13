‘I’ll get those in a minute I JUST NEED A SIZE’: Starbucks barista mocks customers who don’t order with size first

A Starbucks barista is going viral for calling out customers who don’t say the size of their drink before placing an order.

In the short video, the barista (@scribblem0nster) overlays a clip of Tyler, the Creator on an image of a Starbucks store. Tyler is seen getting frustrated as he talks to an unidentified woman.

“Um, I’m not finished,” Tyler says, followed by an exasperated, “Oh my god, can you let me do what I need to do?”

In the text overlay on the video, the barista says the video clip is a visual representation of them when they’ve asked a customer five times for their drink size, but get ignored as the person keep saying their drink order without answering the question.

“Like I’ll get those in a minute I JUST NEED A SIZE,” the barista wrote in the caption.

The TikTok garnered nearly 200,000 views and more than 250 comments in just one day on the platform.

For those who aren’t familiar with Starbucks’ size system, it strays from the standard small, medium, and large selection at most restaurants. Instead, Starbucks offers the following sizes: Short (8 fl. oz.), Tall (12 fl. oz.), Grande (16 fl. oz.), Venti (20 or 24. fl. oz. depending on if the drink is ordered hot or cold), and Trenta Cold (31 fl. oz.) which is only available for select iced beverages and refreshers, per the Starbucks site.

Customers and workers familiar with the brand’s sizing expressed their agreement with the TikTok poster in the comments.

“Like how isn’t it the first thing you say “can I get a medium ——,” one person said.

“I can’t stand when people order backwards. Like they say all the custom stuff without saying what drink they’re customizing,” another commented.

Others were confused about how people haven’t caught on to Starbucks’ sizing yet.

“’The regular size’ WHAT DOES THAT MEAN,” a commenter wrote.

A few fellow Starbucks baristas shared their own similar experiences.

One commenter said a drive-thru customer once drove up to the window and ordered a caramel frappuccino without answering what size he wanted. The barista went with a Grande, and as they handed the drink to the customer, the man said, “Next time you should ask what size cause I wanted a large.”

“I never wanted to throw a frap at someone more in my life,” the barista said.

