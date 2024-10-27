‘I use that app literally every day’: Woman issues warning about linking your card on the Starbucks app. Here’s why

TikTok user Miquela (@kella_k) recently shared a warning for Starbucks app users after she discovered suspicious activity on her account.

In a video with over 526,900 views, Miquela recounts how someone accessed her account, used her saved payment information, and even redeemed her stars.

“PSA to anyone that uses the Starbucks app for mobile orders, to get stars, or just to have a fun account,” Miquela begins.

What went wrong with the Starbucks app?

The woman explains that she uses the Starbucks app almost daily, especially for mobile orders and collecting stars. But on a recent payday, things didn’t look right when she checked her bank account.

“I see all these Starbucks transactions,” she said, confused since it was so early in the morning that her local Starbucks wasn’t even open yet.

After noticing the unfamiliar charges, Miquela checked her app history. To her shock, she found someone had accessed her account, making several orders using her saved debit card.

“If you have your debit card or credit card preloaded into the app, I strongly encourage you to delete it,” she warned.

The unknown user made several purchases, including four drinks with extra caramel and syrups, as well as a sandwich. Later, they returned to buy more drinks and snacks, racking up $33 in one visit and several more transactions throughout the day.

To conclude, Miquela advises fellow Starbucks app users to avoid storing payment details in the app.

“Let’s just go to the drive-thru and hand them our card and then scan for stars,” she suggests.

As a final cherry on top, Miquela also realized the thief had also redeemed her stars, a perk Starbucks offers for frequent customers.

“As if it wasn’t enough using my card to buy your drinks and food, they redeemed my stars,” she concludes.

What are some ways to avoid getting hacked?

Identity theft is a major issue in the U.S. In 2023, the Identity Theft Resource Center reported that the personal information of 353 million Americans was compromised—a 72% increase from 2021.

Fortunately, there are ways to protect oneself online.

For example, multi-factor authentication is a protection method all experts advise, since it effectively prevents anyone other than you from accessing your accounts.

Other methods are using password managers, familiarizing yourself with common phishing techniques, updating passwords often, and more.

According to its official website, Starbucks encourages users to contact customer support immediately if they encounter any suspicious activity. The Daily Dot has reached out to the company for further information.

Viewers share more advice

In the comments, users were flabbergasted at how this happened, while others shared their security tips.

“How does that even happen?!?!?” asked one user. “They must have got my password to login to the @Starbucks app and I had my debit card saved as a payment method unfortunately,” Miquela responded.

“Mine requires Face ID to load money on my Starbucks card,” another user remarked. “Is that not standard for everyone???”

“Do you have your 2-factor authentication enabled?” asked a third. Miquela answered this question as well, writing, “I did not… now I do!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Miquela via Instagram and TikTok messaging. We’ve also contacted Starbucks via email.

