Influencer predicts this will replace the Stanley cup, which is already on the way out

There’s always a trend that fades and a new one takes over. First, it was the Hydro Flask, which was popular from 2019-2022. Next, the Stanley Cup took its place, flooding social media and becoming the latest craze. Now, an influencer is predicting what will replace the Stanley Cup as the next trend: The Owala water bottle.

TikTok user Andra (@hopeyoufindyourdad) gave her thoughts on the theory from fellow user Casey Lewis (@caseymorrowlewis). “Yes, it’s very easy to tell when a trend is dying because every trend will end at some point,” Andra said. In her opinion, “Once you see all the moms clogging up stores to get their hands on an item, it’s officially over.”

Moreover, Audra said everyone she knows who purchased an Oawla loved that more than their Stanley Cup. She predicted that the Owala would dominate social media because of its “fun coloring” and will dethrone Stanley. Not only were the bottles colorful, but they “keep ice just as well as Stanley’s” and have a lid. “The girlies are eating this up, especially the nursing girlies,” she said. “And these are always the girlies who wanna go for next trends.” Audra wrapped up the video by giving a shout-out to Lewis.

The Daily Dot reached out to Audra via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Lewis via TikTok comment. The video racked up over 424,000 views, and, in the comments, viewers praised their Owala cups.

“I love my owala I’ve had it for over a year now. I’m a nurse and love that it’s covered and spill proof,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m an Owala girl before I knew it was trendy,” a second commented.

“I’ve had an owala for like 3 years and it’s the best one I have had,” a third stated.

However, others were afraid revealing this would make the Owala become too trendy.

“Great- now everyone is gonna ruin my owala eh,” one user remarked.

“nooo owala has been my jam for the last 2-3 years. they deffo are better than stanley, but i dont want it taken over haha,” a second user said.

What makes the Owala special? According to its website, “Beyond being super smooth and impressing everyone it meets, the Flip comes with a carry loop for easy transportation around town—or from the kitchen to the couch—and triple-insulation to keep water cold. Last but not least, its seal-shut lid won’t leak, no matter how many times you turn it upside down.”