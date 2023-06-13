‘The employee told me that this was their way of not increasing prices’: Sprouts customer says store ruined the viral $5 sandwich

It’s always disappointing when eateries change their menu offerings.

And that is precisely what prompted one woman to take to social media to express her disappointment that Sprouts supposedly changed its $5 sandwich combo after the deal went viral on TikTok.

User Cassie (@shake_datcass) posted the 15-second clip showing users the new sandwich combos that Sprouts is now selling. As of Tuesday morning, her TikTok had over 120,800 views.

“Sprouts, what happened? Why did you change your sandwiches?” Cassie said.

Cassie said that Sprouts now only has “build your own” sandwiches and no longer offers its signature spreads. Sadly, she said that the new sandwiches are no longer up to her standards.

“Disappointed,” Cassie said while holding up a sandwich she appeared to have recently purchased.

The creator reinforced her sadness in the comments. “The way the employee told me that this was their way of not increasing prices,” she wrote. “THIS IS WORSE.”

In a statement to The Daily Dot, Cassie said that she no longer plans on buying Sprouts’ sandwiches.

“Right now I don’t plan on getting sandwiches from Sprouts with their current offer,” she wrote via email.

However, Cassie said that she still planned to shop at the store for groceries.

“As a grocery store, I do love Sprouts!” she said. “I love their quality of produce and that they offer bulk goods as well. I am just disappointed that they made the choice to change their $5 sandwich options! But I’ll still be grocery shopping there for sure.”

In the comments, many viewers agreed with Cassie’s critique and shared their own takes on the diminishing quality of fast food.

“Would rather they have increased the price then ruin the menu,” one user wrote.

“I’ve noticed food everywhere has gone rapidly downhill ever since 2020. Prices went up, quality went down,” another said. “I’d be fine paying if it was good quality.”

Other users, meanwhile, blamed TikTok for popularizing the sandwiches—which they believe resulted in the price increases.

“TIKTOKS FAULT,” a third user stated.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sprouts by email.