‘Better than Subway for half the price’: Sprouts customer tries store’s $5 chicken salad sandwich

With food prices soaring in the United States and the USDA predicting they’ll only go up higher in 2023, there are tons of Americans looking for ways to save money on their grocery and restaurant bills.

Some folks have said that they’ve resorted to ordering curbside kids meals’ as a means of avoiding having to cook for themselves, but ensuring they have decent enough portions that won’t break the bank.

Others have purchased pre-made family style meals from fast-casual chains, but this has proven to be an inconsistent experience (portion-wise) for some customers.

While scoping out deals at supermarkets and preparing your own food is almost always a more cost-effective solution when it comes to eating, this isn’t always convenient for many people, especially if they work multiple jobs in order to make ends meet, which is fast becoming a necessity for many Americans.

And then there’s the issue of finding nutritious ready-to-eat meals that won’t break the bank, as fast food isn’t known to necessarily provide the best nutritional content for consumers, which could be why so many people are getting excited over Sprouts’ $5 deli sandwich.

The Farmers’ Market chain originally offered the item as a means of drawing customers into its stores and started going viral on TikTok because of how consistently big and tasty users on the platform found them to be.

TikTok user @hungry4munchies decided to do a review of the supermarket’s chicken salad sandwich and his 59-second clip provided a glowing recommendation of the brand’s offering.

He says Sprouts allows customers to load it with toppings at no extra cost and that folks can also pay for it with their EBT card. Additionally, chips and a drink can be added to the order for just an extra dollar.

The TikToker begins the video by showing off the sandwich, still in its wrapper.

“The wait is over an actual fucking authentic review [sporadic cackling] of fucking the Sprouts sandwich,” he announces. “The sprouts $5 sandwich. First things first, I don’t even hear people talk about the weight of this bitch. This is a brick.”

He drops the sandwich to demonstrate the sound it makes when it slaps his thigh in order to cue viewers in on the heft the menu item carries for its price. He further shows off how much value customers are getting for the amount they’re paying by slapping himself in the face with it.

“This is a brick. $5,” he says in disbelief. “I forgot what everyone was getting so I got the chicken salad, was it the chicken salad everyone was getting? Let’s try it out. Quick prayer, we always pray.”

He then puts his hands together in front of his face, blessing the fast food meal he’s about to show off to his social media followers before chowing down on it and giving his honest feedback.

He breaks the sandwich open and shows its insides on camera. It’s packed with chicken salad and what appears to be hefty portions of lettuce and tomato.

“I put everything on that bitch,” he notes. “That shit look better than Subway for half the price. Let’s do this bite. Let’s hurry the fuck up. I put everything on it.”

The TikToker takes a chomp of the sandwich, then takes a moment to register the flavor as a smile creeps onto his face. “God damn!” he positively exclaims.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @hungry4munchies via TikTok comment and Sprouts via email.

One commenter who responded to @hungry4munchies video said that they also thought Subway’s offerings were overpriced and Sprouts provided way more value for their dollar. “Subway has gone wild. We’re payed $50 for four footlongs and two bags of chips,” they said.

“Subway about to offer $5 footlongs [laughing emojis],” a fellow commenter wrote, poking fun at the sandwich chain’s formerly famed prices.

Another offered up their favorite order from Sprouts. “Their chickem salad on Marble Rye with Avocado and Provolone…love the sammys!!” they wrote.

A further TikToker said, “Sandwiches always taste better when someone else makes them!”

One user noted that they weren’t even aware the deal was available for those using EBT. “Ty for sharing. Actually can get something fresh with EBT finally,” they shared.

Others drew criticism to sandwich chains like Firehouse Subs. “That looks good we just went to Firehouse Subs paid $60 bucks for 3 small and one large sub,” one wrote.