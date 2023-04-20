‘Will it end?’: Customer calls out increasing prices of Chester’s Hot Fries

A Chester’s Hot Fries enthusiast chronicled price changes in the chips in a viral TikTok video, attributing the increase in costs to inflation.

TikTok user @twistedbrowntrucker uploaded a video slideshow to their social media account documenting the markups.

In the beginning of the video, the TikToker shows an image of the hot fries only costing $2 a bag. Then, they show off the same Flamin’ Hot bag selling for “$2.29,” with the price advertised directly on the label.

The next picture shows a similar bag, except the price has jumped up to $2.49. The fourth photo in the montage shows yet another bag of Chester’s Hot Fries, however, there is no price advertised on it. In the clip’s text overlay, @twistedbrowntrucker writes, “They wouldn’t even commit to a price for a while.”

In the following photo, the TikToker shows yet another price hike. “$2.69 ONLY” the label reads in the same font. The creator mentions that they personally purchased the bag just “the other day.”

The final photograph in their montage then depicts the same product, but with another alleged price jump. “$3 only,” it says. But the TikToker does mention that they’ve never seen that bag “in person” but rather “online.”

The USDA predicts that food inflation will continue to spike throughout 2023 for both restaurants and grocery stores, which means that folks may see some of their favorite food products cost them more at the checkout counter.

There have been a number of shoppers who’ve complained about “shrinkflation” on social media, citing various examples where companies have either charged increased prices for the same product, kept pricing the same but reduced quantities, or have done both, expecting customers to pay more for less product.

Commenters who saw @twistedbrowntrucker’s video have shared similar complaints about getting less value for their dollar when it comes to chips.

“I swear the bags are like 80% air now too,” one user claimed.

Another argued that Chester’s chips taste differently to them now. “They don’t even taste the same no more,” they wrote.

Others yearned for the glory days of lower-priced snacks.

“2$ Hot fires w/ 99cent Arizona. Couldn’t even talk to me I’d be on cloud 9,” one commenter shared.

However, some weren’t perturbed by the price hikes, stating that they like the product so much they’d purchase it regardless. “idc I’m still going to buy them,” one wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @twistedbrowntrucker via TikTok comment and Frito Lay via email for further information.