‘I’m gonna have nowhere to sleep for the next 4 days’: Spirit Airlines customer tries to pick up promised hotel vouchers for delayed flight. They call the cops on him

A TikTok video capturing a tense exchange between a Spirit Airlines customer and employees at an airport has gone viral, sparking outrage and an allegation of racial profiling.

The video, posted by TikTok influencer Stei (@hueyets), shows the frustrated customer attempting to pick up a reportedly promised hotel voucher after their flight got canceled, only to be met with resistance from airline staff who allegedly called the police.

The video, which has amassed over 802,000 views since being posted on Nov. 14, featured a runtime of only 29 seconds and lacked full context, which prompted the influencer to post a follow-up TikTok and shed more light on the situation.

In a “storytime” TikTok posted a day later, Stei said their return flight from New York to Charlotte, North Carolina, was canceled due to an impending snowstorm. Despite their attempts to immediately rebook a flight, a Spirit Airlines representative allegedly informed them that the earliest available flight was four days later, leaving them stranded in New York without accommodations.

The influencer said a Spirit customer service representative initially promised them a hotel voucher over the phone. However, Stei said upon arriving at the airport and speaking with staff, they were told that no such vouchers were available.

“So now I’m confused because I was just on the phone with you guys,” Stei said in the video. “You guys told me to come here to get it. What? Now I’m kind of irritated because, one, I just spent $60 to get here, and two, I’m going to be stuck here for four more days and have nowhere to sleep.”

A NerdWallet article detailing Spirit Airlines’ cancellation policy mentions that passengers are responsible for covering their own accommodation expenses if their flight is canceled “due to unavoidable circumstances like inclement weather or air traffic control decisions.”

Stei said their attempts to escalate the situation to a manager proved futile, as they were met with repeated denials and alleged unprofessional behavior. As tensions escalated, the TikToker was stunned when police officers approached them, seemingly called by airline staff.

“So as I’m talking to this lady, two police officers come up from behind me,” Stei said. “So now I’m just like, I’m scared because I’m like, ‘Why are you calling the cops?’ When I asked why she called the cops, she claimed that she didn’t call the cops; she don’t know why they’re there.”

In the comment section, viewers offered support for the TikToker and condemned Spirit Airlines for its handling of the situation. Some viewers shared their own negative experiences with the airline, citing similar issues with flight cancellations and poor customer service.

“Spirit flights are cheap but you always wind up ‘paying the price’ from what i’ve heard. i’m never booking with them,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter recounted a similar ordeal, stating, “Spirit did the same thing to me and my family leaving Vegas when they canceled our flight due to weather…we had to book new flights two days later.”

However, not all comments were sympathetic, with some blaming the TikToker for their predicament. “You shouldn’t travel anywhere if you don’t have money,” one viewer remarked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stei via their email and to Spirit Airlines via press email for comment.