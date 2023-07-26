‘I’m a survivor’: Sonic worker celebrates clocking out after shift. Viewers everywhere are triggered by that feeling

A woman’s video about the feeling she gets clocking out from her job at Sonic has resonated with many viewers—and not in an exclusively positive way.

In her video, 18-year-old Sonic manager @crazyspamshii lip-syncs to a section of the song “I’m a Survivor” by Reba McEntire, most commonly associated with her TV show, Reba. A text overlay on the video indicates that this is how she feels clocking out at the end of her shift at the curb service restaurant.

The video has drawn over 415,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

Fast-food employees often commiserate on TikTok around the feeling of clocking out from their job. Some have even said they’ve gotten in trouble for clocking out as scheduled. Several viewers of the Sonic manager’s video shared that seeing her video has elicited a strong reaction, and not always a positive one.

“I have sonic ptsd (i quit two weeks ago after being there for nine months),” one commenter wrote.

“I’m still trauma bonded to sonic,” another said.

“Sonic was the worst place I worked but the best paychecks lol..I have permanent back issues cause of them,” a third added.

However, not all viewers felt this way. Some viewers shared that they really love working for the restaurant chain.

“Idk why people hated working at Sonic, best job I’ve ever had, still work there maybe I got lucky?” one commenter wrote.

“Just started working at sonic and i love it sm,” another commented.

“Same bro I love my job tho but your sonic is different then the one I work our uniforms are different and we clock in and out on the order boards,” a commenter wrote.