‘Clocking out of your 13-hour shift after making 500 peach milkshakes’: Chick-fil-A employees commiserate over making peach milkshakes in viral TikTok

A Chick-fil-A employee went viral on TikTok after he posted a video about working a 13-hour shift after making 500 peach milkshakes.

In a five-second clip, user Michael (@m_adams40) shows a register screen of him clocking out. The overlay reads, “clocking out of your 13-hour shift after making 500 peach milkshakes.” Then, the camera shifts to the floor and zooms on the mat, with Michael whimpering.

Since July 6, the video has been viewed over 231,000 times. The video resonated with viewers, and some users shared similar experiences.

“LITERALLYYYYY!!!! there’s always those customers who get like 8 milkshakes in one order and 5 are always peach milkshakes,” one user shared.

“was on f2f once and got like three to four “ill have 2 peach milkshakes” in a row,” a second user said.

“I WORK at rushs and I make the milkshakes and everyone gets the peach ones and it angers me on the inside,” a third wrote.

“When you just got an order with multiple peach shakes and then the dispenser runs out. And no one brought up extras for the dessert fridge,” a fourth said.

Other users shared their stories about when they worked for Chick-fil-A during shake season.

“i don’t miss working summer shifts there, everyone and their mom orders a shake, especially during a rush,” one person stated.

“i was put on desserts the day after the milkshakes came out. worst shift of my life,” a second person commented.

“i do not miss being on icecream during peach shake season it’s actually awful,” a third person said.

“Chick fil a was my first job, so glad I left I was the shake master so that was my life every time,” a fourth person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michael for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories