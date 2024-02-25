‘I wouldn’t be seen dead in there’: Woman says membership club is ‘ageist’ for taking away discount after she turned 30

A woman is accusing the members-only creative club Soho House of being ageist after receiving an email that her membership costs will increase when she turns 30.

Founded in 1995, the original New York City Soho House is a 45,000 square foot, six-floor exclusive social club that “provides a home for creative people to come together and belong.” The club has since expanded to over 185,000 members and 40 “Houses” across the country, the U.K., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Houses are equipped with club spaces, gyms, spas, bedrooms, screening rooms, and pools and allow creatives to connect and network in a luxury environment—if they can swing the steep membership costs.

According to their website, membership starts at $666.75 quarterly ($2,667 a year) while Under 27 members pay a discounted rate as low as $333.50 quarterly, including 50% off food and drinks and certain days. Membership types include Local House, where members get access to the House in their area, and Every House, which permits access to all Houses across the globe.

Content creator Serena Kerrigan (@serenakerrigan), who has been a member since she was 22 years old, calls out Soho House in a TikTok with over 151,000 views as of Sunday.

“So my 30th birthday is coming up and I’m so excited until I got this email from Soho House telling me because I’m turning 30, I no longer qualify for the under 27 discount,” she begins. “But because it’s a ‘milestone birthday,’ we’re gonna wait to charge me more until I’m 31. This feels ageist. This is f*cked up.”

“If you are gonna wait until next year to charge me more, then why wouldn’t you wait to notify me until next year to charge me more?” Kerrigan presses.

She shares that the email has led her to cancel her Soho House membership.

“The only thing that this email made me feel was that I need to cancel my Soho House Membership. Thank you so much Soho House, you just lost your f*cking member.”

“Your service is sh*tty, your food is bad, and the vibes are pretty rank. And I guess turning 30 made me finally realize that,” Kerrigan says as the video ends.

In the comments, users ran the spectrum of criticizing Soho House as a real interlocutor for creatives in 2024 and criticizing Kerrigan for her surprise at the cost increase for her membership.

“Respectfully Soho House is no longer the flex it used to be,” one user wrote.

“Soho house was cool in 2008. I wouldn’t be seen dead in there,” a second viewer chimed in.

“I mean it’s an Under 27 membership? You signed up knowing that though and knew you would have to eventually pay more,” a third person reasoned.

“Welcome to adulthood. Pay up,” A fourth commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Soho House via email and Serena Kerrigan via email for more information.