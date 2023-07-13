‘Yeah you absolutely don’t need to do that’: Hotel guest says they just found out they were supposed to tip after asking for towels

Has tipping culture gone too far? TikTokers who have been asked to tip for a waffle cone at the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop, for an online order for car parts, and in the Starbucks drive-thru seem to think so.

Enter tipping for hotel towels.

TikTok user Bryon Seto (@byron.seto) let viewers know they were just “informed you’re supposed to tip the hotel people when you ask for towels.” Confused by this notion, Seto questioned, “What am I paying for!”

Seto clarified in the caption they understand some services warrant a tip, like “helping the luggage.”

“But this is the first time [hearing about] this,” they continued in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Seto via Instagram direct message. Seto’s video was viewed over 62,000 times.

Viewers agreed with Seto that tipping for things like luggage delivery and room service should be normalized, “towels seem excessive” and are yet another sign that tipping culture is “out of hand.”

It’s unclear where Seto heard guests should be tipping for towels; however, hotel workers argued that they “absolutely don’t need to do that.”

“I would’ve been flabbergasted if someone tipped me for getting towels,” one wrote.

“As someone who works at a resort I have never once expected a tip for giving out towels,” a second commented.

“As someone who has worked in hospitality you definitely do not have to do that carrying luggage is like the only thing,” a third remarked.

So what’s the verdict? According to Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert who spoke with USA Today, “If you ask for extra towels or a blow dryer or more ice, you’re going to tip the housekeeper accordingly.”

CNN elaborated that most experts advise guests to leave a daily tip for housekeeping. The reason for a daily tip as opposed to just one at the end of a stay is because the staff may change each day.

“Housekeeping: $2-$10 a day depending on the quality of service and the hotel. … If a staff member brings up extra towels late at night or fulfills another request, tip $1-$5,” CNN states.