‘To protect his merchandise from all the wet customers’: Shop owner refuses to let customers inside while it’s raining

A Galveston, Texas bookstore owner is going viral on TikTok for allegedly not letting wet customers into his store in the midst of a downpour.

The TikTok was posted by Dani (@delloliod), who says she works at the bookstore and is also a TikToker and podcaster.

Dani introduces the video as a “day in the life of someone whose boss gives zero f*cks.”

She explains that an hour into her shift at The Witchery, it started “torrential downpouring” so her boss did what any persnickety character in a movie would do—he locked the doors so no wet customers could get in and ruin his mostly paper merchandise.

“It’s the dramatic door locking for me,” she says in the caption.

On its website, The Witchery is described as a place for people in search of “self-discovery, self-empowerment, and spiritual enlightenment.” The store maintains over a thousand book titles on several subjects, inspirational gifts from around the world, and “necessary items for practical application.”

In the video, Clyde, co-owner of The Witchery, walks near the entrance with his hands on his hips, standing guard. A police officer who seems to have already been in the store, given the ‘no outsiders’ rule, is also keeping a lookout.

Dani says that anyone who did try to come in was met with a talking-to from Clyde about how only dry people could enter.

“We’ve got this great invention it’s called a f*cking umbrella,” Clyde says grumpily.

Those who were dry and had an umbrella had to leave them closed on a ledge at the front window, Dani says.

“This isn’t Clyde’s first rodeo,” Dani concludes.

The video has more than 1.3 million views as of Friday morning.

“People who protect books are my kind of people,” one person wrote in the comments.

In response to a comment, Dani said she didn’t know her boss was seen as grumpy until she began working for him and observing how people react to his humor.

Many commenters recognized the store and showered it with praise, while others said the TikTok made them want to visit the next time they’re in the area.

“Omg love this place but yes I got locked in the rain last time I tried to come here,” a patron shared.

Others said they understood why Clyde was so protective of his products.

“Honestly it makes sense. why would you get soaked then mess with paper???” a commenter responded.

“I work at Galveston Bookshop we did the exact same thing,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dani and Clyde for comment via email.