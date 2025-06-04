T-Mobile launches home internet service. Here’s what you need to know

Telecom company T-Mobile expands into home internet following its acquisition of Lumos. The company offers an enticing deal to customers who sign up for the new service.

What is T-Mobile’s new home internet deal?

On Thursday, T-Mobile will begin offering “T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet,” its new fiber internet service. Initially, T-Mobile will cover existing Lumos customers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The company says it plans to expand to 15 million homes by 2030, offering the new service alongside its 5G home internet. There is a waitlist of over a million homes, according to PC Mag.

T-Mobile promises customers a five-year price guarantee, which includes additional fees for monthly equipment, installation, and contracts.

The company is also offering a limited-time Fiber Founders Club with a 10-year price guarantee.

What do customers think of the new service?

A few customers who have already had the service installed as part of the acquisition share their initial thoughts.

“Service has been miles better than Spectrum,” one reviewer wrote on Reddit.

“I’ve had lots and lots of issues with tfiber since getting it. We were the 3rd house in the city to have it installed. It has gone down 3 times,” another commented.

Some also critiqued the installation process on Reddit.

“Make sure the installer knows what they’re doing, the guy drilled a hole through my molding. He didn’t even have a tape measure on him. The guys boss told him it was his responsibility to fix it because he is an independent contractor,” one wrote.

“Their installers just dug a trench through my backyard to run a fiber line, it should’ve been an hour and took him all day. I’ll probably get it though as I pay a ton to Xfinity right now,” another said.

