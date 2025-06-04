“I’m not celebrating until I see”: McDonald’s announces return of Snack Wrap. Here’s why customers aren’t celebrating—yet

McDonald’s has finally confirmed what fans have been waiting years to hear: The Snack Wrap is coming back.

After teasing its return in April, the fast-food giant has now given an official release date and a first look at what’s actually going in the wrap.

Originally discontinued in 2016, the Snack Wrap became the stuff of legend—prompting years of fan pleas, petitions, and tweets begging McDonald’s to bring it back.

So when will it be back?

Starting July 10, 2025, Snack Wraps will roll out to McDonald’s locations nationwide in two flavors: spicy and ranch.

The spicy version will use the same habanero-infused sauce from the Spicy McCrispy sandwich, while the ranch version aims to channel the original 2016 vibe with a creamy, savory kick.

Both come with a single McCrispy Strip, lettuce, cheese, and your choice of sauce.

McDonald’s says the Snack Wraps will stick around as long as people want them, and they’ll be available in two formats: individually or as part of a combo meal with two wraps, fries, and a drink.

But here’s the catch—no price has been revealed yet, and McDonald’s says it will vary from location.

What fans are saying

On a post over at Reddit’s r/fastfood, the reaction was mixed.

“The complete silence when it comes to pricing is quite deafening,” one commenter wrote.

Someone replied, “Something tells me that even though I’ve been waiting for these for years, I won’t be buying them.”

Another person chimed in with a different concern: “The new tenders are so terrible that it actually killed all of my excitement for snack wraps returning.”

One more added, “The new strips are awful so PASS. You can make decent wraps at home that aren’t full of woody tendons and would probably cost less on the whole.”

While the return of the Snack Wrap has certainly stirred up nostalgia, the real test may come down to whether the new version actually tastes—and costs—anything like fans remember.

