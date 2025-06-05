“We appreciate the customer sharing her talents”: Delta Airlines finally responds to child’s viral “Moana” performance

Delta Airlines finally addressed passengers on the delayed flight who were subjected to a child’s viral Moana ballad over the loudspeaker.

Why did a child sing Moana on the Delta plane?

A TikToker shared a clip from the flight, which was delayed for two hours, in May. Passengers sit in their seats, while a child holds the crew mic in the aisle. She sings “How Far I’ll Go” from the Disney movie Moana.

The TikToker who posts the clip enjoyed the unexpected performance.

However, commenters say the combination of a cappella Disney and a delayed flight would have sent them over the edge.

“This is actually my worst nightmare and personal hell,” one wrote.

“As a delta FA… no no no! Just bc someone wants to hear that doesn’t mean an entire 321 airbus wants to,” another said.

“Absolutely zero hate to this girl but major side-eye to her parents … even if it were a professional singer, i do not want to be subjected to a concert without consent,” a third wrote.

“What’s funny about this is announcements even disrupt the movies and stuff people are watching so EVERYBODYYYYY had to listen to her,” another commenter pointed out.

However, others show their support for the young singer.

“Y’all so angry let this star shine,” a commenter said.

“Why is everyone hating on that kid? Imagine you open your phone and you see yourself in a video of a different person and hundreds of thousands of comments making fun of you,” another wrote.

“Idk what you guys r talking about she’s cooking,” a third remarked.

Did Delta respond to the impromptu concert?

According to a report by Newsweek, a Delta spokesperson responded to the viral clips.

“We appreciate the customer sharing her talents and apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels,” they said.

The spokesperson does not address the viral comments asking why the child was allowed to sing over the intercom.

