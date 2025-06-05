“I usually hate when people cut up a wedding dress”: Woman alters her mother-in-law’s 1992 wedding dress for her own wedding

A bride has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how she turned her mother-in-law’s wedding dress into something unique for her own special occasion.

In a video that’s now garnered over 1.7 million views, TikTok user Hannah Bloom (@itshannah_nothannah) documents the whole thing—from the dress reveal to the final altered look, and the moment her mother-in-law saw it for the first time.

A dress from 1992, remade in 2025

The clip opens with her mother-in-law in the original gown. It’s an off-the-shoulder white A-line with colorful embroidered flowers stitched all over it.

Next comes a quick glimpse at the alterations. Bloom seems to have kept the bodice and turned the skirt into a shorter version, creating a more modern silhouette while still holding on to the vintage charm.

Then comes the big moment: her mother-in-law seeing the finished dress. Clearly moved by the transformation, she wraps Bloom in a hug.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Bloom says she always thought the dress was “cool, unique and pretty.” However, she says she never expected it to come out of the preservation box just days after getting engaged.

“Both of my in-laws offered the dress to me without any pressure,” she says. “They said I could have it altered if I wanted.”

She ended up preserving some elements, too. Her mother-in-law kept part of the skirt to wear on anniversaries. And one of the embroidered flowers was sewn inside her husband’s wedding tux.

The dress itself was a hit, but what really stole the show was the relationship between Bloom and her mother-in-law.

In the comments, users couldn’t stop gushing—or comparing it to their own nightmare scenarios.

“My mil said im not allowed to use the restroom in her home,” shared one user. “be blessed.”

“I hope this relationship finds me as a mom of 3 boys,” wished another.

“Please tell your mother-in-law she’s iconic,” stated a third. “That dress.”

H/T PEOPLE

