“I get to live out my fantasy”: Dua Lipa’s book club podcast is coming to Spotify

Spotify landed a deal by signing popstar Dua Lipa’s “Service95 Book Club” podcast, according to Deadline.

Featured Video

Each episode will feature the singer interviewing book authors about their works. The podcast will be released in video format.

Spotify’s audiobooks editor praised the pop star’s move into the podcast space. “It’s a genuine thrill to welcome Dua Lipa and the Service95 Book Club to Spotify,” said Roshni Radia.

Radia added in a statement to Deadline that “Dua’s unique style and clear passion for literature make this a perfect fit for us, and it really showcases the full ecosystem of creative talent on Spotify. We’re excited to see fans of Dua’s music fall in love with this interview series, and then go on to discover new authors whose audiobooks they can listen to right there on Spotify too.”

Advertisement

Dua Lipa’s summer reading list

Dua Lipa just dropped her summer reading list, and it’s as bold and thought-provoking as you’d expect.

First up is This House of Grief by Helen Garner, a haunting true-crime account. It tells the story of an Australian father accused of driving his car into a dam. His three young sons were inside. Then there’s Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the celebrated author’s latest offering. Rounding out the list is Fearless & Free, the newly translated memoir of legendary entertainer and activist Josephine Baker. It just became available in English for the first time.

Lipa’s picks suggest she’s leaning into emotionally complex, socially resonant reads this summer—and we’re here for it.

Advertisement

Dua Lipa celebrates her love of books

Dua Lipa also offered up her own take on getting to spend time talking about books.

“For me, one of the best things about reading is getting to chat with my friends about the book that’s just blown my mind,” Lipa said in a statement to Deadline. “But surely the ultimate fantasy would be to have the author in the room there with us, answering all our questions about the incredible world they’ve created. Well, I get to live out my fantasy with the Service95 Book Club podcast, where in each episode I share a book I love and I’m joined by the author themselves. As someone who really is obsessed by books, it’s a dream come true.”

The episodes will begin streaming June 10.

Advertisement

H/T Deadline

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.