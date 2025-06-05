“Always More Commercials”: Movie-goers erupt in rage after AMC announces “even more commercials” will play before screenings

AMC is adding more commercials before screenings, and movie-goers are not taking it well.

The theater chain announced this week it has struck a deal to air a new wave of pre-movie ads starting July 1. Dubbed the “platinum spot,” the ad will run immediately before the film begins, not during the standard trailer block.

AMC’s “even more commercials”

AMC is calling it a source of “vital revenue,” and it’s getting a cut of the sales through an agreement with National CineMedia Inc., the company that runs ad networks in AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters.

This marks a major shift for AMC. Almost six years ago, it was the only big chain to reject the platinum spot when National CineMedia first floated the idea, saying back then that U.S. audiences would “react quite negatively.”

Now, after years of financial trouble and declining foot traffic, AMC has changed its tune.

Online, the backlash came fast

People online are overwhelmingly disgruntled at the announcement.

“Music and movies are becoming worse,” wrote one frustrated user on an X repost. “Every company is constantly increasing prices, can’t go anywhere without being bombarded with ads and AI, airplanes always looking for new ways to cram us in like sardines, can’t fucking Lyft without spending at least $40, when will it END!!!”

Another added, “This is why we need more independently run movie theaters across the country. These massive chains can’t be trusted to run the moviegoing experience properly.”

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, a third commenter echoed a similar sentiment.

“Everywhere we go. Everywhere we look. Ads Everywhere,” they wrote. “Welcome to the corporate hellscape.”

