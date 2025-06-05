“I was going to call this dumb”: House committee responds to “The Rehearsal” pilot question. Nathan Fielder claps back

It’s fair to say Nathan Fielder is committed to his HBO show The Rehearsal—so much so that he even flew a plane in the season 2 finale himself.

This involved piloting 737 actors in total across the American Southwest. After exceeding expectations and getting his pilot’s license, Fielder set out to highlight the real-life safety issues airlines face in The Rehearsal season 2.

Case in point: a lack of communication between pilots. Arguably, his “rehearsals” revealed that pilots often failed to speak out and raise issues when necessary. And for Fielder, this is a valid problem that has plagued the entirety of airline history.

Nathan Fielder’s beef with a House committee

However, he found himself at odds with members of the House of Representatives when they disagreed with him. And they weren’t the only people Fielder seemed to upset.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the Federal Aviation Administration also dismissed Fielder, arguing that all crew members are required to train in teamwork, communication, and decision-making. The agency added that they “do not have data that support [Fielder’s] claims.”

I was going to call this dumb, but former NTSB board member John Goglia just texted me and told me to reply with this instead:



The issue raised in The Rehearsal is whether the authority gradient affects copilots’ willingness to assert themselves at critical junctures and… https://t.co/mPpZWhQguW — nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) June 4, 2025

The Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure responds to Fielder’s inquiry

As the discourse intensified, Fielder’s questions regarding pilot communication were addressed by the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

In a clip shared to X, Representative Steve Cohen asked Captain Jody Reven, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, about communication issues in the cockpit.

In response, Reven said that commercial pilot training already takes communication into account, so no further action was needed.

“Nathan Fielder’s question has been asked and answered,” the Committee quipped in the caption on X. Fielder then quoted the post with his response.

Nathan Fielder claps back

“I was going to call this dumb, but former NTSB [National Transport Safety Board] board member John Goglia just texted me and told me to reply with this instead,” he wrote.

“The issue raised in The Rehearsal is whether the authority gradient affects copilots’ willingness to assert themselves at critical junctures and captains’ willingness to hear copilots in those moments,” Fielder wrote, citing Goglia’s response. “Neither the question nor the answer dealt with this well-recognized cockpit issue. Nor the NTSB’s analysis of the issue of what was lacking in current training and its recommendation of role-playing to ameliorate this situation.”

Evidently, this war is far from over. The question is, will airline and government officials continue to engage?



