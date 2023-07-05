‘You get rewarded when you’re a good person’: Customers tip server $20. They weren’t her table and she had already clocked out

The discourse on tipping—whether people hate to do it, do not believe they should have to, or servers asking for customers to tip better—is typically negative in nature on TikTok. Many content creators have used the platform to share their experiences with modern tipping built into point-of-sale systems as well.

However, one server has shared the story of how she was tipped by a table that was not hers after helping them with a few things as they were getting ready to leave the restaurant. The server, TikTok user Lex (@capfairywh0re), says she had just clocked out when a table in her coworker’s section flagged her down.

“I believe in this so strong and so bad: as any server knows, even though they’re not your guest this time, they will or may be your guest next time, ok,” Lex says in the video. “They see you, they recognize you, they know who you are. Even if you don’t remember them, they might remember you.”

When she could not find the woman’s server anywhere in the restaurant, she decided to assist the table herself based on her philosophy that they could be her customers in the future. Several to-go boxes, bread, to-go cups, and jokes about helping them while off the clock later, she says they flagged her down as she was finally leaving the restaurant.

“The man leans down in the car as I approach and I see them have a $5,” she says. “I’m like, oh my god, thank you so much. I get into the car—$20. Just for me doing that little sh*t. You get rewarded when you’re a good person, believe it or not.”

Some of @capfairywh0re’s viewers agreed that as with many things in life, it often comes down to what someone is putting out into the world—typically, those who are positive receive positivity.

“it happens when you’re genuine, the universe really gives back,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s why they say u do good things for people good things will come to you,” another said.

“When you’re genuinely good, the world gives it back to you,” a third added. “This is so sweet.”