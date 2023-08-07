‘i lowkey thought i was the only one who did this’: Server adds drinks to rude customer’s tab. It’s more common than you think

Rude customers are a common occurrence in the service industry. A server revealed in a viral video what she does when a customer is rude to her—she adds drinks to their tabs.

The 6-second video was uploaded by TikTok user Alison Rickert, known as alisonrickert, who works as a server. In the video, Rickert reveals what she does when a customer “catches an attitude.”

The video shows Rickert ringing up a table in her restaurant’s ordering system. Next, she clicks on the button for “20oz” drink three times. Each drink adds $3.49 to the customer’s total.

The video garnered more than 600,000 views as of Aug. 6, resonating with many viewers.

“i lowkey thought i was the only one who did this,” one viewer wrote.

“i either NEED that tab higher for a tip or HATE you no normal ground,” a second commented.

In addition, servers shared what they do to get back at rude customers.

“on god cuz when they dont piss me off i never charge but p*ss me off? bet ur bottom dollar ur paying for everything even the butter idgaf,” one user wrote.

“PERIOD!! Cuz the moment there’s an attitude, every ranch cup and dr.Pepper,” a second agreed.

“me actually charging people for club soda when they’re mean to me,” a third remarked.

Rickert joins a slew of servers who chronicle their revenge on rude customers. A TikTok user said she writes mean things about customers who are unkind to her. A Vice article details how one server delivered a beef patty instead of a veggie patty to an “obnoxious” vegetarian customer.

