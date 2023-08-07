Server adds drinks to rude customer's tab

‘i lowkey thought i was the only one who did this’: Server adds drinks to rude customer’s tab. It’s more common than you think

'the moment there’s an attitude, every ranch cup and dr.Pepper.'

Posted on Aug 7, 2023

Rude customers are a common occurrence in the service industry. A server revealed in a viral video what she does when a customer is rude to her—she adds drinks to their tabs.

The 6-second video was uploaded by TikTok user Alison Rickert, known as alisonrickert, who works as a server. In the video, Rickert reveals what she does when a customer “catches an attitude.”

The video shows Rickert ringing up a table in her restaurant’s ordering system. Next, she clicks on the button for “20oz” drink three times. Each drink adds $3.49 to the customer’s total.

@alisonrickert #sorrynotsorry #severlife ♬ Haters Anthem – Infinity Song

The video garnered more than 600,000 views as of Aug. 6, resonating with many viewers.

“i lowkey thought i was the only one who did this,” one viewer wrote.

“i either NEED that tab higher for a tip or HATE you no normal ground,” a second commented.

In addition, servers shared what they do to get back at rude customers.

“on god cuz when they dont piss me off i never charge but p*ss me off? bet ur bottom dollar ur paying for everything even the butter idgaf,” one user wrote.

“PERIOD!! Cuz the moment there’s an attitude, every ranch cup and dr.Pepper,” a second agreed.

“me actually charging people for club soda when they’re mean to me,” a third remarked.

Rickert joins a slew of servers who chronicle their revenge on rude customers. A TikTok user said she writes mean things about customers who are unkind to her. A Vice article details how one server delivered a beef patty instead of a veggie patty to an “obnoxious” vegetarian customer.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rickert via Instagram DM and TikTok for comment.

*First Published: Aug 7, 2023, 4:57 pm CDT

