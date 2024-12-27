‘On Tuesdays and Thursdays’: Sephora shopper reveals how to hack rewards system to get $100 gift card

A woman revealed a hack for makeup lovers to snag a $100 Sephora gift card through their rewards system. But does this apply to all reward members?

While sitting in her car, TikTok user Shelby Grant (@shelbygrant) divulged how she discovered this.

“I went to Sephora today. When I was checking out, the girl’s like, ‘Do you want to use 500 points for $10 off?’” she recalls. This made her feel conflicted, not knowing what to do.

“I was like, ‘Should I be using my points or should be saving them?’” she wondered. However, the Sephora customer then learned something new about their rewards system.

“She told me that on Tuesdays and Thursdays, once you hit 2,500 points, you get an option,” the content creator says. “I think she said Tuesday and Thursday at 9 am, online, you have an option, if you have 2,500 points to redeem a hundred dollar gift card,” Grant shares. “Has anyone successfully done this? I need to know.”

“Let me know PLLEEEEASSSEEE bc im gettin close!!!!!!” she begs in the caption.

Sephora workers confirm this

Grant’s video received 467,800 views, and several users chimed in to confirm that the tip Grant received was true.

“As a Sephora employee our rewards suck but it’s the best option we got lol and yes it drops at noon on tu and thur,” one viewer wrote.

“Friendly Sephora employee here! Things 100000% correct! It’s Tuesday and Thursday at 5 am EST that’s when the website refreshes for the day!!” a second confirmed.

But, there are stipulations for this reward.

“I’ve done this a couple times. It’s only redeemable if you’re Rouge though. It also expires and you don’t get the points back if you return anything,” one user stated.

“Fellow Rouge member. I only buy things at Sephora that Ulta does NOT sell. Sephora rewards are not worth it and take forever to get. I’m also not interested in stressing to shop, it’s my playtime,” another agreed.

How does Sephora’s reward program work?

For every dollar spent on merchandise and products, Sephora customers earn one point. Sephora has three tiers of membership: Insider, Very Important Beauty Insider (VIB), and Rouge. Customers are assigned to a tier based on how much they have spent.

As soon as customers enroll, they’re automatically in the Insider tier, according to Sephora’s website. Once they spend $350 between January 1st -December 31st, they move up to the VIB tier. If they’ve purchased $1,000 or more on products, they hit the top tier of Rouge. The offer Grant received was a part of the Rouge category.

“A Rouge Reward is a $100 Reward that is available to Rouge members in exchange for redemption of 2,500 Beauty Insider points, while supplies last. (The $100 is either U.S. Dollars or Canadian Dollars depending on the country of redemption; no exchange rate is applied.) A Rouge Reward may then be used online at Sephora.com or in Sephora stores in the U.S. (excluding Puerto Rico) and at Sephora stores in Canada for the purchase of merchandise only,” per Sephora’s website. However, customers must redeem the points within 90 days or they will expire.

