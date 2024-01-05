‘I do not know where these kids get the audacity’: Customer demands Sephora implement an age policy after her experience with a 10-year-old customer

Sephora shoppers are getting sick and tired of entitled children heading into stores and allegedly ruining the retail experience for everyone else.

While many have shared their personal tales of terror involving young girls turning Sephoras into their own personal makeup tryout stations, one user named Abby (@abbythebadassmom) details how a particularly grating child got all up in her grill at a Sephora.

Abby discusses her shock at the incident in a viral TikTok, and several others commented that they, too, have had encounters with ‘disrespectful’ children while shopping at the popular cosmetics retailer.

“Every time you got into Sephora now it’s just all little girls,” Chloe, another TikToker opines at the start of Abby’s own video as she applies makeup to her face.

Abby’s video transitions to her putting on cosmetics as she shares a storytime that seems to support what Chloe says.

“Let me share my experience yesterday at Sephora with the youngins,” she begins. “I do not know where these kids get the audacity to act like this and think that it’s OK. Walking around, grabbing all my stuff, half the store is filled with tweens and I specifically was looking for the Summer Friday’s Lip Balm in mint.”

She explains how she was reaching toward the product when a girl grabbed it from the shelf for herself.

“And this 10-year-old swoops in, grabs it, and I’m like what the f*ck just happened, and I look at her and she looks at me, she’s like, ‘Hmm, sorry, it’s mine now.’ Uh, child, I’m probably the same age as your mother, do you speak to your mother like that? I really hope you don’t. Wait, it gets worse,” Abby promises as she continues with the story.

“She proceeds to open up the package, use the lip balm on her lips and she’s like, ‘Hmmm, no, not for me I don’t like the flavor.’ Throws the packaging, throws the product on the shelf, and just walks away. Like did I really just see and hear that with my own eyes? And behind at the same time, a girl is arguing with her dad demanding that he buys the dew drops for her.”

Abby’s next portion of the video included a plea to Sephora management, begging them to do something about the swarms of children who are ruining the retail experience for everyone else.

“Sephora, you are going to have to implement a policy and have someone at the door and if you’re under a certain age you cannot come in there alone and need to have an adult in there with you supervising you the whole time,” she pleads. “I am not the only one that this has happened to did you hear about the story about the girl with the bronzing drops and the 10-year-old?”

Others have lamented the fate of Sephora becoming a haven for 10-year-olds who don’t know how to behave appropriately. One TikToker posted a clip highlighting their outrage after seeing a bunch of kids grabbing the bronzing drops (at an Ulta, not Sephora, however), which is apparently a hot ticket item that lots of folks are really excited about.

Several people were shocked that the young woman felt like it was no big deal for her to open a package, try its contents, and then discard them as if it was nothing.

“They should have the policy that if you open the package you have to buy it, no matter what!!” one viewer commented.

Someone else said they’ve seen a marked dip in the aesthetics and environment of the Sephora stores they’ve been visiting as of late, likening the surroundings to popular budget retailers.

“Agreed. The stores have started to look like a dollar tree with the open packaging and mess everywhere,” they wrote. “I check everything for tampering before I buy.”

Another TikTok user remarked that they’ve been noticing the throngs of children who’ve usurped Sephora as well and it’s made shopping there a drag for them as well: “I have a little sister, she’s 9 and the other day we were in Sephora and she started crying bc she wants the dunk elephant skincare, I was like girl.”

Several others have gone viral over the same phenomenon—one user also wished for Sephora to have a 21-and-over policy, while one nanny was astounded at the amount of skincare the children she babysit for buy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sephora and Abby via email for further comment.