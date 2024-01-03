‘I have changed my mind’: Viewers divided after Nanny takes 2 children to Sephora and says leashes are ‘fantastic’

A nanny posted a viral storytime video about the two girls she took to Sephora. She says she changed her mind about putting children on leashes.

Miles (@mtizzlessillylilfikfok) has reached over 5.5 million views and 827,000 likes on her video by Tuesday morning.

She begins her video by addressing how “everyone is talking about how whenever they go into Sephora all they see is 8 to 13 year olds,” adding, “Boy, do I have a story for y’all.”

Her video is captioned: “I have changed my mind and I think putting kids on a leash is a FANTASTIC idea.”

After nannying for a handful of families in her town, a new family reached out to Miles, saying they got her number from a friend and wanted to know if she could watch their kids.

“So I arrive at this $2 million dollar home,” Miles prefaces, “and the mother gives me a credit card.”

Miles says the mom told her that her kids can “’do whatever they want. Just if they go to Sephora, they can only get two things.’” Miles stares blankly into her camera before adding, “These are two little girls under the age of 10.”

Miles says the girls told her they want to go roller skating, to Panera Bread, and then Sephora.

“I’m like, ‘OK. Whatever y’all wanna do. I’m getting paid to do this,’” she says.

While roller skating, Miles says that one of the girls looked at her and asked, “’Can you tell that my Lululemon shorts are new?’”

“I looked at her and I said, ‘No,’” Miles adds. “She is 10 years old worrying about her Lululemon shorts.”

Once they arrive at Sephora, Miles says, “I have never been more embarrassed in my life that these were the children that I was in charge of.”

She says the girls made their way to the Drunk Elephant section, a beauty brand that went viral on TikTok. “’They don’t have the bronzing drops in my shade,'” she recalls one of the girls complaining.

“I don’t even own the bronzing drops, queen,” Miles says.

Miles restates that the mom did not give her a price limit, so she chose one herself. She says she asked the girls to not go over $20.

“They’re just sprinting around the store. Like, I could not keep up with these two little girls,” Miles adds. “It was humbling and embarrassing.”

Miles says she thinks they both ended up buying a Rare Beauty lip gloss because she was “not about to let them get hyaluronic acid moisturizer.”

“I didn’t even know what hyaluronic acid was by the age of 10,” she adds.

Before finishing her video, Miles says that “as someone who has followers on TikTok” (she has 27,000), it scares her, because she doesn’t want to promote this to younger girls but that it’s not her fault that “parents are letting their 8 year olds have TikTok.”

“When do we say enough is enough?” she asks. “Y’all have gotta put your kids on a leash.”

Most viewers in the comment section agree with Miles, saying that parents have been letting their kids on social media too early and that the younger generation has been negatively impacted by the exposure of beauty products on social media.

“They need to put a bouncer at sephora checking ID,” one commenter suggested.

Another comment with over 69,000 likes read: “When I was 10 all I wanted was more webkinz.”

“Amen,” Miles responded.

A mother left a comment saying that her 8-year-old daughter doesn’t have access to any social media and that she asked for what many believe to be an age-appropriate gift. “She asked for an easy-bake oven for Christmas,” the mom said.

However, some viewers have defended the parents of the younger generation.

“Parents are terrified to say NO because they want to be their kids’ friends,” a commenter said. “If EVERYONE at school is coming back from Christmas break with Drunk Elephant then is YOUR kid gonna be the only one,” they added.

One viewer even went to tell Miles, “You are gonna lose nannying jobs talking like that.”

Miles posted a picture to her story addressing this comment. She said her nannying family sent her her own TikTok, saying, “You are so funny MT.”

