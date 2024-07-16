‘Discount Tire does this too’: Woman discovers hidden perk to her Sam’s Club membership

Getting your car repaired can be a hassle, especially if you’re not aware of the current prices for certain fixes.

That’s why so many people have shared advice on the internet about how to avoid getting scammed when getting your car repaired. For example, one user advised learning about the easily-repairable things that can go wrong with your car so you don’t have to pay to get them replaced professionally; another warned drivers about the extra charges women might face upon bringing their car to a repair shop.

Now, a user has sparked discussion after revealing how she says you can get your tires fixed for free if you’re a Sam’s Club member.

Do Sam’s Club members get free tire repair?

In a video with over 326,000 views, TikTok user Marie (@marieteacheslife) explains how she was able to get her tires repaired for free thanks to her Sam’s Club membership.

“I don’t know if everyone else is aware of this, but if you have a Sam’s Club membership—any type, the basic membership is totally fine—and you have a flat tire, or a tire that’s, like, losing air on a regular basis and then you just keep going to the gas station every few days to refill it, don’t do that anymore. Go to Sam’s, ask them to check it out,” she states.

She then claims that she had a nail in her tire and brought it into Sam’s Club for repair. The store patched the problem area and was able to send her on her way in around 45 minutes—all with “zero dollars due.”

“So thank you, Sam’s,” Marie concludes.

It’s true that Sam’s Club offers a variety of car services for its members, regardless of whether they’ve purchased their tires or auto parts at Sam’s Club.

For example, on the company’s website, the company notes that it not only will fix flat tires, but it will also install wiper blades, balance and rotate tires, inflate and inspect tires, and more, all free of charge with a membership.

Sam’s Club is not alone

In the comments section, some users stated that other companies have similar offerings.

“Discount tire does this too,” wrote a user.

“Belle tire does that for free,” added another.

That said, some were simply thankful for the advice.

“I’m soo glad you told me this because I have a tire that needs a patch!!” exclaimed a user.

“This is true! Happened to me and they patched it for free!” echoed another.

