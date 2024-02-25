‘Cussing, no commercials, and full speeches’: People love how uncensored the SAG Awards are on Netflix

In a first for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), its 30th awards show streamed live on Netflix on Saturday night months after bitter strikes plagued Hollywood. With Netflix having more than 260 million users globally, it’s easy to see why the union chose the streaming giant.

“This is a milestone for what started out as the little engine that could 30 shows ago,” actor JoBeth Williams, who serves as chair of SAG’s Awards Committee, told the Las Angeles Times. “It’s an exciting new format for us, and it’s bringing us into what’s happening now, what the world wants to see.”

Reaching a wider audience may be the main goal, but a side perk was the lack of censored speeches known to grace typical award shows premiering on cable television. Stars taking the stage dropped F-bombs left and right, obviously pleased they could express their gratitude and bewilderment with more colorful vocabulary.

“F–ck, that was Oprah,” Idris Elba gushed during his monologue when opening the awards show.

“This is an awards show. … They can’t fire us, so f–ck ‘em,” Breaking Bad actor Jonathan Banks swore alongside his former co-stars.

“This is an incredible f–cking honor,” Pedro Pascal said in his acceptance speech for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series, coyly adding, “This is Netflix,” for reassurance.

The language parameters being lifted weren’t the only thing that had viewers giddy–no commercial breaks and no cuts led to netizens praising Netflix.

One X user called the show “a refreshing experience,” highlighting how actors don’t get “played off” stage as they thanked those closest to them.

So I wondered how it would work but I must say streaming the #SAGAwards live on Netflix with no commercial breaks has been a refreshing experience. Winners don’t get “played off” and it actually feels like a relevant celebration of actors in the industry. — Langley M(an Ketamine is 1 hell of a drug!) Neely (@LangleyMNeely) February 25, 2024

In another tweet, a viewer called the show “punchy, enjoyable, and brilliant” for the lack of commercials.

Started out hard to find, which is on @Netflix, but it was punchy, enjoyable, brilliant without commercials even though the vignettes with Tan France sucked & I think this format has a future for award shows on streaming services only. #SAGAwards — Heath Willis (@heathwillis) February 25, 2024

One user gave a nod to icon Barbra Streisand’s speech after she won a Lifetime Achievement Award Saturday night. “All awards shows could really benefit from a streaming model with no time restrictions,” they wrote.

The way Netflix is producing the #SAGAWARDS really makes the case that all awards shows could really benefit from a streaming model with no time restrictions for speeches. I could have listened to Barbara Streisand shanda naming the heads of major Hollywood studios all night. — drew grant (@videodrew) February 25, 2024

With the SAG Awards being a main precursor to the Oscars, some folks were sure to call out the Academy, prompting it to learn from Netflix.

#Oscars should learn something from this flawless night, thank you #SAGawards and #Netflix , no publicity, no breaks, loved it — Claudia Paiva 🇵🇹❤️🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@eveemars87) February 25, 2024

