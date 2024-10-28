‘I don’t know why everyone bags on Ryobi’: Electrician packs up Milwaukee tool for good after finding out how it’s made

If you’re a DIYer, you may have picked a side in the Ryobi vs. Milwaukee power tool debate. However, a viral TikTok points out that there isn’t any side to choose from in the supposed contest.

In a humorous TikTok, he posted last week, U.K.-based electrician Sparky Dec (@decelectrical) pointed out that the two brands aren’t as different as their defenders might think.

The video now has over 1.9 million views.

Who wins? Ryobi vs. Milwaukee

In his video, Sparky points out that there’s a flaw in the argument that Milwaukee is better than Ryobi. According to the on-screen text in the video, “Milwaukee is made by Ryobi.”

In mock indignation, Sparky films himself re-boxing his Milwaukee impact driver, presumably to ship it back to the manufacturer.

Does Ryobi actually make Milwaukee power tools? Not technically. But both brands are manufactured by the same company.

Tectonic Industries (TTI) is a Hong Kong-based multinational corporation that owns both the Milwaukee and Ryobi brands.

Though Milwaukee celebrates its 100th anniversary as a tool maker this year, the company was acquired by TTI in 2005. Similarly, Ryobi started as an independent company but has been owned by TTI since 2000.

Ryobi power tools are less expensive than Milwaukee‘s and have often been thought of as a “beginner level” power tool. Hence the Ryobi vs. Milwaukee debate.

However, Ryobi, a Home Depot exclusive brand, is one of the more popular brands on the market.

According to Pro Tool Reviews, “When you look at the less expensive side of things, you’re trading off some features and performance to get that lower price point.”

“These tools work just fine for basic projects and repairs, but you’ll notice the difference between them and the mid- or high-end tools,” it continues.

Pro Tools also notes, “Ryobi does not compromise safety to hit a price point … it’s clear when you talk to the people behind the tools that safety is the number one priority in every design.”

The Daily Dot reached out to TTI via email for a statement.

Were his viewers surprised?

Many of Sparky’s viewers were already aware that both companies were owned by TTI.

AES (@asesinonserie) wrote, “TTI makes Ryobi Milwaukee and Ridgid cordless tools.”

“The parent company is called tti and they make both Milwaukee and Ryobi,” another viewer commented.

Other viewers came to Ryobi’s defense.

“I don’t know why everyone bags on Ryobi, I’ve used them for years with great results,” one stated.

While another viewer noted, “Ryobi is for the homeowner, Milwaukee is for the contractor. Same company, different lines.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sparky via Instagram and TikTok messenger for further comment.

